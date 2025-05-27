For more highlights of the prepsports, visit theNaperville Sports Weekly page.
Naperville North Boys Tennis takes home the sectional title of Benet Academy
Benet Academy organizes one of the eight 2A boys Tennis sectional meeting with teams such as Naperville North, Naperville Central, Metea Valley and the host Redwings fighting for the qualification of the state. We get things on day two where everyone who competes has beaten all their tickets for the state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.
Naperville North and Metea Valley Battle doubles in third place
Aarush Bhardwaj and Aaron Yang from Naperville North take on Royce Lalani and Carter Donnelly from Metea Valley in third place Dubbels match match. In the first set, Donnelly sends the first -year student a Forehand -Berugkeer just out of reach to earn the point.
Later in the opening set, Yang with a large upper hand serve. Bhardwaj jumps on the right before the return of Donnelly. He then waits and takes a big smash that bounces at the rear gate. The Husky's take the first set 6-3.
Bhardwaj is in the distant court in set two. Donnelly sends the ball back into the corner and Bhardwaj has to be exhausted and lobbed the ball. Lalani eagerly waits at the net and turns the point for the Mustangs.
North seems to set things in set two on the Donnelly -Serve. Yang plays on the net and exchanges several fast volleys with both Mustangs. After Lalani pops up a backhand, Bhardwaj falls back down a smash in front of the point. North takes third place 6-3, 6-4 with the Mustangs in fourth place.
Naperville North takes the top two places in Singles
The third place Matchup in Singles contains Metea Valley Senior Mihir Arya and Naperville Central Second -year student Jason Cheng. Both will debut their state singles while they fight for bronze in the sectional.
Cheng serves in the distant court while Arya transfers a return. Cheng uses an underhand before Arya brings a shot directly on the line. The Mustang wins the first set 6-1.
Early in the second set on a different Cheng -Serve, each player sends multiple slow volleys looking for an edge. Arya goes a return way back and goes to the net to wait for the return. But Cheng sends a lob perfectly placed over the head of Arya for the point.
In the end, Arya is able to use his experienced experience to overwhelm the Redhawk, where the victory is achieved with a few nice backhands to get the second set 6-4 and third place medal.
Arya initially fell to Yanson Lew from Naperville North in the semi -final of the singles, while Cheng was defeated by Ritvik Korrapati from Naperville North, making it an All Huskie Singles sectional final. The teammates decide to abandon the championship competition and risk vigil with the state on the horizon, because Korrapati takes first place as the best overall seed.
The Doubles championship goes in three sets
The Doubles Championship contains Metea's top duo Rish Railkar and Ameya Tyagi against Hugh Davis and Charlie Flavin from Benet Academy. Davis and Flavin took care of Lalani and Donnelly in the Semis, while Railkar and Tyagi Yang and Bhardwaj defeated. Davis and Flavin have already defeated twice this season.
In a tightly disputed first set, the Mustangs take 7-5 after a return from Tyagi and a smash in the middle of Railkar that plays at the net.
In the second set, the Redwings do not go without a fight. Flavin with a nice return followed by a pop -up backhand from Railkar. Davis recovers and sends a long lob back. Railkar then sends its own lob, but it floats straight to Davis who pounds the ball down before the point. Benet forces a third set after a victory of 6-3 seconds.
In the third set, Railkar sends a service from the Nearby Court. Tyagi seems to earn the point with a big smash, but somehow Davis folds back and sends the ball back. Tyagi then cuts a shot back to the left, but Flavin runs towards him and returns to the back over the net. Flavin and Railkar then volley until the Mustangs touch the net. The Redwings survive the point and take a 4-1 lead in set three.
Benet hopes to take the last set with Davis who serves in the nearby court. The Mustangs turn the script and restore to return a strong flavin smash. In the end, Tyagi uses a drop -shot that touches the court for the second time, just before Davis can reach the ball. Meta wins four straight matches to take a 5-4 lead.
Railkar serves for the match point for the Mustangs. Flavin has the first return to send Railkar back. Davis tries to cut the ball off with a backhand, but it is short of the net. Meta Valley wins first place in one double in a three-set thriller. Naperville North Boys Tennis is the sectional champion Benet Academy Just on the Valley behind the strong singles version. Naperville Central ends in third place with the state that starts later in the week.
