How Penn states that Playoff Run changed program | Penn State Men Hockeynieuws

Jimmy Dowd Jr. In a single line line between teammates Nicholas Degraves and Aiden Fink, walked through the Media Hallway of the Enterprise Center. While all three looked distraught after Penn, States the narrow defeat in the frozen four, all eyes pulled to Dowd.

The fifth -year senior leaned back in his chair, grabbed his water bottle and looked at the media -filled room with tears that glow his eyes.

During the press conference, Degraves and Fink questions about lessons about lessons to follow the deep play -off run. Dowd was asked to dig a little deeper. Five years, two postsease appearances and a frozen four berth, emphasized a wonderful career for the resident of New Jersey, and Dowd was emotionally reflected.

It is super difficult with the outcome that happened, but to be able to wear the Penn State top for the past five years, all this means for me, Dowd said after the loss of Nittany Lions for Boston University. For (gadowsky), (to) take a chance on a substandard man like me and to put that confidence in me. It really means the world. I really can't put it into words in the last five years.

Slashing behind Dowd was the frozen four -logo, which not only symbolized a painful end of a memorable campaign, but also a new beginning for the program.

The wonderful turnaround of Winless in Big Ten Play to end during the first three months of the season, because one of the four best teams in College Hockey did not just send the streets of State College in a raziernia, it was recognized everywhere in the country and it all started in March.

JJ Wiebusch delivered a game at stake against Michigan in the Big Ten tournament and landed as the number 1 game of the Night on Sports Center. Less than a month later, Matt Dimarsico snipped the game winner against UConn to push the Nittany Lions to the Frozen Four, who also share the same national spotlights as Wiebusch.

In the end Penn State Mens was hockey on the map.

As a relatively new hockey program, the Blue and White have not collected the best recruits that teams such as Minnesota, Michigan and Michigan State earn. Without success in the past in the late season and a majority of the highly affected prospects that are north, the deep play-off run from previous seasons immediately helped to change the Hockey Valley process.

With the departure of goalkeeper Arsenii Sergeev, Captain Defender Simon Mack and others, the Nittany Lions had to be busy immediately after their journey to St. Louis. Within a few days, commitments shot up for the blue and white.

First it was Kevin Reidler, a 6-foot-6 Swedish net. The 20-year-old is the replacement for Sergeev while Penn State is putting back in the NHL pool.

Reidler, set up in the fifth round of the NHL entry 2022, blinded in eight games during his first -year season in Omaha. The 20-year-old registered an unspoilt .920 savings percentage and 2.74 goals average, while serving as the backup goalkeeper for the Mavericks.

Despite the fact that he spent a majority of his 2024-25 season on the bench, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky had nothing but praise for his projected campaign-starter from 2025-26, and said that Reidler is Arsenii 2.0 and a great, popular teammate.

(Reidler) is similar to Arsenii, Gadowsky said. He is very long, he is a NHL concept choice, he competes and he is a bit aggressive.

Then two days later a Domino fell. Mac Gadowsky, a 2025 top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalist and one of the Nations Top Defenseman, announced his transfer to the Nittany Lions. The catch he happens to be the son of Guy Gadowsky.

I heard about him, Gadowsky said with a grin. He is a Hobey Baker Top-10 (finalist) and an all-American who entered the portal. There are few of them in the neighborhood. So for his profile were very happy, very happy to get such a person like that.

The blue and white took the wave of obligations and transfers and achieved its top center for the future. Luke Misa, a 5-star prospect and brother of Top-two projected 2025 NHL Entry Draft Pick Michael Misa, announced his dedication to the Nittany Lions in May.

Misas offensive bravery can make blue and white a team to take into account, and possibly a more attractive destination for recruits.

Despite adding an abundance of recruits, Gadowsky and Co. Looking for blood, looking for his frozen four run to keep adding high caliber talent. With CHL players that are now available for NCAA programs, Penn State will be at the forefront for a wide range of elite skaters. According to Gadowsky, the blue and white continue to follow the pole of the CHL player.

I mean, the fact that the CHL safe is now open, there are many great players and we are going to see where we can, Gadowsky said in April.

