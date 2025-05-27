Naomi Osakas French Open, and the ebb and streams of a tennis co -comeback

Roland Garros, Paris, everyone has them. Those places that always seem to bring pain.

For Naomi Osaka, his Roland Garros, and it goes much further than the Red Clay courts that have always felt unnatural for a self-described Hard-Court child.

She never passed here the first week. In 2020 she completely skipped the French open. The following year she withdrew, after an impasse with tournament organizers due to compulsory performances at news conferences after the competition, while managing the impact of fear and depression on her tennis and her health.

On Monday she took a lead of one set against Paula Badosa, the number 10 seed and the last in a series of brutal early opponents for Osaka in Grand Slams. She did it by flowing a tiebreak and taking the match of the Spanish players racket as she has done with so much over the years.

Then her hope slid away, first in a flood and then slower and painful. After losing the second set with 6-1, Osaka noticed that she was caught between decision-making and caution, Break Point Down Down after he quietly set up the chance to abandon the danger. She pushed a backhand long and three games later Badosa was through, 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4.

About 90 minutes later, Osaka, with swollen eyes, appeared at a press conference. She was asked if these losses hurt more than before.

Yes, she said.

Why?

As time passes, I feel that I should do better, she said.

Then she could not help, but drive the idea that so many once Jong is haunting tennis phenomena, especially a black Japanese woman who grows up in America and is told that they are destined to become the next Serena Williams. Especially someone who wins his first Grand Slam title by beating Serena Williams, who was stuck in a Maalstroom of anger in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City who soured what a joyful moment should have been.

For Osaka, born in Japan to parents who are Japanese and Haitian and largely raised in Florida, that Impossible inheritance has come home every day since she hired Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena Williams coach of a decadium last fall.

I hate the disappointing people, she said. So even with Patrick he goes from working with, like, the biggest player ever to, as, what the F this is?. Do you know what I mean? Sorry for cursing, I hope I don't get a fine, but

Then the tears really came. She left the stage for a few minutes to gather herself and returned to answer two more questions, making a brave face at a different sad moment that was so different from the bittersweet she thorn last year. And so different from those three years ago, that Osakas began to withdraw from the elite that she never returned completely.



Naomi Osaka came painfully close to the beating of No. 10 Seed Paula Badosa. (Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty images)

In 2021, four days before the start of the French Open, Osaka announced that she would not do news conferences in Paris. The message she posted, which forcing players compared to asking negative questions after a loss to kick a person while they were not laying, clearly made the pain that the sport caused her.

Tennis leaders threatened her from that major, and subsequent to kick it. The fact that she had stormed to four Grand Slam titles in three years and became the world no. 1, the world's best-paid female athlete and a fearless activist for civil rights, did not seem to matter much.

Osaka withdrew from the tournament. Then she took a seven -week break from tennis that ended when she lit the flame at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Disappointing losses, another four months away from the competition, injuries and comebacks followed, before Osaka gave her daughter, Shai, and went on the extensive hiatus that turned into the big comeback.

So often, a return to her former heights has always seen a big win. Never more than last year at Roland Garros, when she was a point to defeat the title defender Iga Swiateek in the second round.

Swiatek came back from 3-5 in the third set that afternoon, not in a storm of winners, but with the understanding that if she could just ask her to meet a moment she had not experienced for a long time, Osaka could discover that the answer was just out of reach. The then no. 1 stole the competition 7-5. They embraced on the net, at a meeting of players who took tennis and took the role of World No. 1 in ways that do not always match public expectations.

Later Osaka spoke about the pain she had felt immediately after he just got short.

I cried when I got off the field, but then I realized that I saw Iga win this tournament last year and I was pregnant. It was just my dream to play her. If I think so, I will do it pretty well, she said. She didn't try to be too hard for herself.

Osaka also said that the results did not result now, with a comfort that seemed a world away on Monday, when she did not find herself hard to be as hard as it had ever been. She has almost made the progress she thought in the past year.

During an interview on Saturday, Osaka compared the difficulty of her attempt to come back to her first climb to the top of the sport. He hadn't been that fast either.

She was 20 when she reversed Williams at the US Open 2018. Belinda Bencic and Jelena Ostapenko, who were also born in 1997, had been sustained for her. It was a bit of a roller coaster, she said about her forming late teenage years.

During her time away from the sport in essence from the mid -2022 to the beginning of 2024 tennis on her changed. So many of the best players can now move and exert strength.

Everyone can finish the point, Osaka said. When I grew up, there were pushers and there are no real pushers anymore. Everyone has the opportunity to finish the point when they want. Most players are fairly quickly and powerful. It may not be tennis related, but on a physical scale everyone works a lot harder.

She was also more hopeful than ever about what she could do in the clay. Osaka leaned on the surface and left Shai in California to train with Mouratoglou at his academy in southern France. The four-fold Grand SLAM champion trained hard for two weeks and then suffered a loss of the first round in Madrid against Lucia Bronzetti, whom she defeated in Paris a year ago to set up that match against Swiatek.

She resisted the temptation to fly home for a quick visit with her daughter and went to a Minor League tournament in Saint-Malo, France, where she finally seemed to find her way: like a stranger on a strange surface in a strange environment she had experienced almost ten years.

Eight consecutive victories later she landed in the fourth round of the Italian open. Her match with the American Peyton Stearns went to a third set of tiebreak, the kind of moment when Osaka thrive. She was short there, but the French open beckoned.

A year and a half in her comeback of maternity leave, she knew again how winning felt. She was ready to do this, to compete with really good players. She has had to do it at Majors for some time: since the Australian Open 2024, her defeats have come against players who are either in the top 10 or have been arranged for less than 12 months before Osaka met them.

Parts of my game fit every surface, she said. I just have to learn those parts and at the moment hard is the surface that comes most natural for me, because that is the surface that I have played since I was a child. So I am super excited to have won the tournament on Clay (Saint-Malo) and to be here now.

She has grown to trust Mouratoglou, who is proud to make tennis no more complicated than it should be.

There are times when we both laugh about it, how simple it could be, she said. I don't talk so much. So he has to find me, and I am a little different from his former players, but he seems to enjoy it and I like to work with him.

All of that seemed forever ago, on Monday afternoon, when Roland Garros had done a song on Osaka again and it was time for her to think about what the season on grass has been a different surface that has been disturbing her for a long time, might look like.

I didn't really expect to lose in the first round, so it's something that I have to train, she said.

Perhaps the most important positive thing was: Roland Garros will not be able to mess her up again for at least another year.

(Top photo: SIPA USA / Imagn Imagine)