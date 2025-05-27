Police arrest man after car becomes pedestrians at Liverpool Football Club Parade





Unlock the Digest of the editors for free Roula Khalaf, editor of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The police of Merseyside said that a 53-year-old man was arrested after a car collided with busy Liverpool Football Clubs Premier League Victory Parade, but not dealing with the incident as terrorism. Emergency services attended a chaotic scene in the center of Liverpool after reports that a car had beaten people in Water Street on Monday at around 6 p.m. The Merseyside police said that the car had stopped on the spot and added the man who, according to them, is the driver, a white British man from the Liverpool area, was arrested. North West Ambulance Service said that at least 47 people were injured in the incident, including 27 who needed hospital treatment. Two serious injuries sustained, including one child. Jenny Sims, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable, said a press conference: We believe that this is an isolated incident and we are currently not looking for someone else in connection with that. The incident is not treated as terrorism. She said that extensive studies were underway to establish the circumstances that did not speculate before the collision prior to the collision, the adding of essential people or did not spread wrong information on social media. Hundreds of thousands of FC fans of Liverpool had gathered in Liverpool on Monday to celebrate their club and win the Premier League, the top layer of English football. An open top bus with the club players paraded through the city for a few hours over a 10 -miles route. The collision between the car and pedestrians took place when the event came to an end and MerseSide Fire and Rescue Service said they found four people who were trapped under the vehicle, including one child. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer previously described the scenes at the incident as terrible and said that his thoughts were injured or affected by everyone. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their quick and continuous response to this shocking incident, he added. Liverpool FC said that the thoughts and prayers of the clubs are with those affected by this serious incident. Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City region, said: our hearts are going to all those affected … This is a difficult day for our city region, but we are together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/eaad9177-5cf1-46fd-b09b-cdb8cf68a031 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos