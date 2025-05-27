This year's Olympic style is over after days of competition in Murftresboro, Tennessee.

Now the city of Chattanooga can again get a chance in the near future to organize certain sports in the tournament.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) says that the Zeven-Sport, the State Championship in high school, known as Spring Fling, was an idea that was first brought by Chattanooga officials in the nineties.

Brandon Donlon, the sports sales director for Chattanooga Tourism, says …

“Springfling requires many different locations, and it's really all hands on deck for the community.”

Chattanooga was organized from 1994 to 2002, but the spring fling has been in Murftresboro for almost two decades.

Now the TSSAA can evaluate how and where the games are organized.

“We can really make a strong push to bring back to Chattanooga for most of spring.”

Donlon says this year that TSSAA has sent bids for all 11 different sports, in which girls flag football and girls Lacrosse were added to the mix.

“It's just logical to break that out and to have every destination the opportunity to organize a sport that makes sense to them.”

What exercise is useful for Chattanooga, says Donlon that there are two who initially come to mind.

Frost Stadium is a reason why Donlon says that Chattanooga would consider sending an offer to host softball.

“Why not organize the High School State Softball Championships, where NCAA Division Two Softball Championships are here?”

Because of access to facilities, Tennis is another sport that Donlon says he could see Chattanooga -Hosting.

“At Champions Club we would of course have to have conversations with the private schools and have the opportunity to use their indoors.”

Donlon says that if it all works, organizing sports in Chattanooga can generate some income for the city and the county.

“Your occupancy tax dollars, the turnover tax dollars while they are here in the city, whether buying merchandise, eating out or paying for gas.”

The bid of the city to host parts of the spring flash must first be fell in June.