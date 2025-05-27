Mcintosh Boys Winning Tennis





The Chiefs are champions. With a victory over Riverwood in the last match, McINTOSH won the class 5A Boys Tennis State Championship. The State Championship match, and really the entire play -off run, was one of the most in -depth demonstrations of competitive greatness that I saw in my 35 years of playing and coaching, said head coach Allen Ball. It was an example of what it means to be at your best if you are best needed. More than that, it was proof of the power of culture, in particular the family culture that our program worked so hard to cultivate. That immaterial band made this dream season, with a final record of 21-0, a reality. It is the first state championship for the McINTOSH Boys team, where the Lady Chiefs win in 2021. This was a championship, not only built on talent, but on character, resilience and the love of teammates who refused to let each other down, Ball said. It was the kind of season and play -off run that every competitor dreams of, and our players who were delivered. The Champion Chiefs are Andrew Deng, Gavin Mullen, Ayaan Popatiya, Aarish Popatiya, William Pullin, Krish Sarin, Sachin Subramanian, Edward Yang and Zachary Christensen. They are coached by Ball, Carlie Anderson and Keith Roberts. Ball called Seniors William Pullin, Gavin Mullin, Edward Yang and Krish Sarin the heartbeat of the team. They played for each other for four years and sacrifice personal awards for team success. Their dedication to each other is what we have worn by one of the most difficult play -off brackets that we have had to deal with in years.

