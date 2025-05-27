Judge Rules Hockey Player's Text Not -Altandy in the process of five former teammates

An SMS message in which a hockey player described that his former teammate would hit a woman on the buttocks, will not be admitted during the sexual violence of five ex-world junior players, ruled On Monday and put an end to the efforts of public prosecutors to use the message in their case.

In the text, Brett Howden describes another then Te teammate who is one of the accused, Dillon Dube, “Smacking this girl is a- so hard” in a way that “looked like” looked so bad.

Prosecutors had described the text as an important confirmation for the complainant's account that she was beaten on the buttocks, one of the crimes that was claimed during the trial.

Howden, who is now playing in the NHL for the Vegas Golden Knights, testified earlier that he did not remember whether he saw Dube beating the complainant, nor he remembered that he sent the text.

Supreme Court Justice Maria Carroccia repeated her concern about the accuracy of the text when rejecting the crown request on Monday, and noted that Howden's lack of memory would influence the effectiveness of cross -hearing.

There are other possible explanations for the text, the judge said, including howden mistaken about whom he saw the complainant striking or the amount of power used.

Although Dube's lawyer said that her client did not dispute that at some point his hand was placed on the buttocks of the complainant: “The characterization of that touch and the applied force is a problem,” the judge said, and it is possible that other people were responsible for hitting her in a way that hurt.

DUBE, Michael MCLEOD, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart and Callan Foote have argued not guilty of sexual abuse, and McLeod has also claimed that he is not guilty of an extra charge to be a party to the fact that she is sexual abuse.

The process revolves around a meeting that took place in a hotel room in London, Ont. In the early hours of 19 June 2018.

Many of the players in the National World Junior Team 2018 were in the city at the time for a Hockey Canada Gala that marked their victory at the championship of that year, the court heard.

The complainant, who was then 20, met some players in a bar and went to his hotel room with McLeod, where they had sex. That sexual activity is not part of the process, which instead focuses on what happened after other men entered the room.

The crown claims that McLeod, Hart and Dube have obtained oral sex from the woman without her permission, and Dube hit her buttocks while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else.

Foote is accused of doing the splits over her face and grazing its genitals without her permission. Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant in the bathroom without her permission.

Howden's lack of memory about many details of that night has been a recurring theme during his testimony that public prosecutors have recognized, did not take place as they had expected.

He testified that he went to McLeod's room because he wanted to get food and was surprised to find a woman there. At one point the complainant repeatedly started asking the players in the room to take on sexual acts with her, and eventually Hart and McLeod got oral sex, he testified.

At a different moment the woman took Foreenton to the bathroom, and forenton asked something along the lines of the question of whether it was good to do this while he went with her, he said.

“During your time in the room, don't you doubt that what you saw was 100 percent consensual?” One of the lawyers of Hart, Megan Savard, asked him under investigation on Monday.

“Yes,” Howden replied.

He agreed with Savard that he felt uncomfortable in the room because he had a girlfriend, now that his wife, and was not used to seeing a woman ahead with sexual demands, nor was he used to seeing his teammates in a sexual situation.

Howden told the researchers of Hockey Canada in 2018 that he heard the complainant crying while he left the room and believed it was because she was ashamed. Asked for one of McLeod's lawyers on Monday, he agreed that he thought the woman was ashamed and upset because she had asked the men to undertake sexual acts and nobody took on her.

The court heard on Monday that Howden sustained various head injuries in his career, including a serious in 2022 when he was beaten on the ice unconscious. Savard asked if he had experienced memory loss after the incident, and Howden replied that he had never considered it, and added that he had never remembered “so many small details like this”.

His memory gap with regard to the alleged blow caused the crown to give the text as proof.

The complainant told the court that she felt hits on her buttocks while she performed oral sex, and again when she gave oral sex to McLeod. On the second occasion, she said, it seemed that people were trying to hit as hard as they could.

Another player, Tyler Steenbergen, testified that he saw Dube beating the complainant and that “it was not difficult, but it didn't seem soft either.” Under cross hearing, he agreed that the mood was playful and he did not get the impression that “someone was trying to hurt.”

Howden, who testified by video conference, sent Taylor Raddysh the text about the blow a week after the meeting as part of a broader exchange on the events of that night and the news that Hockey Canada investigated what happened.

Officers of Justice previously tried to have recorded the text with regard to the weak as evidence as an “earlier memory” in an earlier statement in a certain form because of the lack of memory of Howden, even after revising his earlier statements.

Part of the test for this is to determine whether the witness can be responsible for the truth of the statement, the court heard. Carroccia discovered that although Howden said he was not trying to lie when he sent the text, he did not say it was true.

De Kroon immediately tried to enter the text via a different route: the fundamental exception to Hearsay, a mechanism through which hearing say that judgments are made outside the court that lawyers pick up to try to prove that their content is true, can be admitted as proof if it is considered necessary and reliable.

Carroccia ruled on Monday morning that the text did not meet the test for reliability.

Prosecutors said it would be their last way to admit the text.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on 26 May 2025.

The Canadian press