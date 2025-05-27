Sports
Womens Tennis Signs Bowers, Khairuutdinova, Kruger – Auburn Tigers
Auburn, Alary. Ashton Bowers, Ekaterina Khairuutdinova (High-RU-Dee-Know-Vuh) and Isabella Kruger will become a member of Auburn Ladies Tennis for the 202526 season, head coach Jordan Szabo announced Tuesday.
We are pleased to announce the signing of Ashton, Ekaterina and Isabella, Szabo said. All three have had great success in both their own country and internationally and will help us achieve our team goals. We look forward to helping them achieve their personal goals, and we appreciate them and their families for trusting our coaching and supporting employees to help achieve those goals.
Bowers joins the Tigers after having spent her first-year season in Texas, where she was appointed until the 2025 sec All-Freshman team. The Alpharetta, Georgia, Native qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship 202425 via the ITA Texas Regional Championship and ended the season with an 18-5 general singles record. She also posted an 18-13 general doubles record and regularly played at the top of the Longhorns-Doubles-Line-Up in double matches.
I could no longer be excited to become a member of such a special team and the surrounding area of people who like to push each other to the limit, Bowers said. I want to help to write history at Auburn and just as much a positive influence on my teammates as I can.
As a junior player, Bowers reached as high as number 2 in the national recruitment ranking and was the best -ranked recruit in Georgia, according to the tennis recruitment network. A blue chip perspective, she achieved a career-high ITF-Junior ranking of No. 43 and participated in the 2023 Junior Australian Open. She has four ITF Junior Singles titles to her name and wins in J2 La Paz and J2 Cochabamba in 2022, as well as J4 Leon and J5 Cancun in 2021. Her brother, Tyler, plays for the Illinois Mens Tennis Team.
One of the top players of the nations in the class of 2024 comes home to the plains
Were enthusiastic to welcome Ashton Bowers in the program!
Auburn Women's Tennis (@auburnwtennis) May 27, 2025
Khairuutdinova comes to the plains after three striking seasons at Florida International. At Fiu she was named Conference USA Player of the Year in both 2024 and 2025, earned Singles First-Team All-Conference Honors in 2024 and 2025, and was appointed as the Doubles First Team in 2023 and 2025. This season Khairles Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Wona Shautdinovova Wona Sionrutdovova Wonatrutrovova The Panthers with a 21-6 market in general in the record of the Panters with a 21-6 Mark Excle Mark-Exclusing in the record of the Panters, including a 13-2 Mark Excus Corrusive in the record of the Panters, including a 13-25 market record. Double competitions. She also went in double and 13-7 in double matches between the top two double positions.
I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my university trip in Auburn, said Khairutdinova about making the move to Auburn. I believe that coach Szabo is building a special team with great girls and I am enthusiastic to be part of this special program and to continue to improve under coach Szabo and his staff.
Prior to the university, Khairuutdinova reached as high as No. 36 in the ITF World Junior Rankings. She participated in the Junior Australian Open, French Open and US Open and reached the third round in singles at both the Australian and the US.
A dual conference USA Player of the Year is the switch to Auburn
Ekaterina Khairuutdinova will be a tiger that starts this fall
Auburn Women's Tennis (@auburnwtennis) May 27, 2025
Kruger arrives in Auburn as a real first -year student for the 202526 season from Pretoria, South Africa. She has a career-high WTA ranking of no. 330 and reached the quarterfinals of the singles at Junior Wimbledon in 2022. Kruger also represented South Africa in the Billie Jean King Cup in both 2023 and 2024.
I am so grateful and excited to become a member of the Auburn family and to compete besides all the girls in the team, Kruger said about joining the Tigers. I have faith in the vision that coach Szabo has created there and that it will help me grow as a player and as a person. The campus and the community are great and I know I will thrive in the area.
Kruger comes from an athletic family who was her father, Ruben, a member of the Rugby World Cupwinning team of 1995 for South Africa, and her sister, so, plays professional tennis.
South Africa Auburn
Were enthusiastic to announce the signing of international talent Isabella Kruger!
Auburn Women's Tennis (@auburnwtennis) May 27, 2025
