PWHL Playoffs: Ottawa at Minnesota Game 4 Preview | PHL

Monday 26 May 2025 | 16:00 CT | Xcel Energy Center

View Live: TSN 3, Tsn.caTSN App, Fanduel Sports Network North, MSGHD, PWHL YouTube & Thepwhl.com (US / International), more below.

Kenzie Lalonde (Play-by-Play), Cheryl Pounder (analyst), Rob Pizzo (reporter), Daniella Ponticelli (Panelhost), Becky Kellar (Panelanalist), Alexis Pearson (Panelanalist);

FR: RDS 2, Rds.caRDS app with Claudine Douville (Play-by-Play), Isabelle Leclaire (analyst), Catherine Savoie (Reporter), Andre-Anne Barbeau (Studio-Gastheer), Karell Mard (Studio Analyst)

Ottawa Charge (3)

Top scorer: Emily Clark 7 GP, 3-2-5 points

Goalie: Gwyneth Philips, 4-3, 1.17 GAA, .953 SV%

Play -Ooff Statistics: pp 1/17 (5.9%), PK 16/19 (84.2%)

Minnesota Frost (4)

Top scorer: Lee Stecklein 7 GP, 4-4-8 points

Goalie: Maddie Rooney, 4-0, 1.97 GAA, .921 SV%

Play -Ooff Statistics: pp 6/19 (31.6%), PK 12/14 (85.7%)

2025 PWHL Final: Minnesota leads the best-of-five series 2-1

Game 1 at OTT: 2-1 Ott (OT) | Game 2 Op OTT: 2-1 min (OT) | Game 3 on Min: 2-1 min (3ot) | Game 4 – 26 May at Min | Game 5 – 28 May at OTT

2024-25 Season Series: Series Bound 9-9 in points (Minnesota won 10-5 in 2024)

Home Games from Minnesota: December 19: 5-2 min | January 21: 1-0 OTT | March 7 at Raleigh: 5-0 min

Ottawa Home Games: February 13: 8-3 There | March 11: 3-2 There: April 30: 3-0 min

What you need to know

Game 3 Between The Charge and The Frost, the ninth match in the history of the matchup (including play -offs) was decided by one goal or a shootout. That is the third one-goal competitions between two PWHL teams of all time (Boston & Montral 11; Montral & Ottawa-10). With the first three games of the PWHL final that all go to overtime, the teams have played an extra 69:08 this series.

All three games of the PWHL final have been 2-1 overtime results. For comparison: the last time that a series in the Stanley Cup-Play-Offs had three consecutive games with the same OT score was 2008 in a first round matchup between Colorado and Minnesota (3-2). The only time that the Stanley Cup final had each of the first three games to the extension was in 1951, when all five games between Montreal and Toronto went to OT.

Each of Ottawas Zeven Playoff matches is determined by one goal, the longest streak to start a play -off run in the PWHL history. The only NHL teams with a longer run to start a single late season are the 2015 Rangers (13), 2017 senators (eight) and 2003 Mighty Ducks (eight).

The indictment has played a team record of eight consecutive matches without a loss of regulation since the fall of 3-0 for the prince on April 30. Ottawas last must-win game was on 3 May in the regular season finale in Toronto, where the load achieved a 2-1 overtime victory against skeptes on a goal through a goal through a goal through a goal Kateina mrzov To conquer the teams very first Playoff Ligplaats.

Emily Clark combined for three goals and 18 shots on goal during her last four Playoff matches. No other PWHL player has reached those totals over a period of four games in both postease.

Ottawas Power Play has only converted once on 17 chances in the play-offs and is 0-out-8 this series. Brianne Jenner Scored the only goal of Ottawa with the player benefit in the opening match of the Play -Offs.

Tereza VaniovWho has been in charge with 15 regular seasonal goals, is still looking for her first of the late season. Her current 11-game drought is bound for the longest of her career that goes back to the last 11 games of the inaugural season. It is not without opportunities, because the Czech attacker is bound for the play -off lead with 28 shots on goal.

Minnesota has four comeback victories in the play -offs of 2025, including Game 2 and Game 3 of the PWHL Finals. All other PWHL teams have combined for zero comeback wins this late season.

Katy Knoll The second longest match in the PWHL history ended with her triple-over-overtime count on 109: 57 on Saturday. Knoll scored against her former northeastern teammate Gwyneth PhilipsA year after attending the PWHL Final together in Boston and appeared on the game 2 broadcast that discussed their excitement for the PWHL concept. As Huskies, the couple won four hockey titles before he became pro.

Hill (2g, 2a) and Clack Hymlov (1G, 3a) are bound for the Rookie -Lead in Play -Off scoring, and together with Linemate Liz Schepers (1G, 1A), combined for 10 points, this late season that matches their collective production in the entire regular season.

Lee SteckleinWho leads the play -offs in scoring with eight points, recorded a goal, four blocked shots and two penalty minutes in game 3.

Maddie Rooney has back-to-back games with at least 35 saves and one or less permitted goals. The only other PWHL goalkeeper who does that in successive competitions (regular season of play-offs) is Aerin Frankel (9-11 May 2024 in the late season).

Maddie Rooney has back-to-back games with at least 35 saves and one or less permitted goals. The only other PWHL goalkeeper who does that in successive competitions (regular season of play-offs) is Aerin Frankel (9-11 May 2024 in the late season).

The Walter Cup was exactly a year ago in Xcel Energy Center on May 26, 2024, for Game 4 of the PWHL final when Minnesota had their first chance to win the inaugural title, but suffered a 1-0 double overtime loss for Boston. That game ended at 98:36, which represents the longest scoreless rack in a single PWHL game of all time. The third longest piece without a goal in the PWHL history took place on Saturday with Minnesota and Ottawa without goal 86:58.

What they say

I feel that our second half of the season has been a kind of do-or-DIE situation for us. I think that we, as female hockey players, are much more often in these times than the men because of the world championships, the national championships and the college playoff formats. We are ready for these moments. We had to win our last game of the season in Toronto to push ourselves into the play -offs. I think every game is a kind of do-or-die situation for us. And you know, we live for these moments. Were excited to hug it. Propose Rebecca Leslie

We do not consider these kinds of opportunities for granted. Each game has been a fight and we know that there was one for another in Game 4. Our fans were in Game 3 for us and were enthusiastic to go out and play for them and each other! – Frost head coach Ken Klee

Monday match: The 2025 PWHL Final, presented by ScotiabankContinue with a Memorial Day Matinee in Minnesota. Frost fans are encouraged to wear purple to the game in Xcel Energy Center as part of the teams Grab it in purple initiative. Special Playoff equipment will be available in the Hockey Lodge located next to gate 1 of the Arena and special food and drinks, will be available in the whole time, including hand-dipped corn dogs, dill bullying and purple cotton candy. Fans get opportunities to appear on the scoreboard screen as part of the game presentation. During the first period they will Great clips hair confidence cam And Elf Dance Camfollowed by the Woody Creek Distillers Fan Cam And Tria Flexcam In the second period, while the third period are highlights, the Air Canada Sign Spotlight And Bread -finance fan of the game.

In addition to Live -broadcast cover exclusively on TSN And RDS In Canada the game will be available for fans in the US Fanduel Sports Network North North” Fanduel Sports Network Socal” Fanduel Sports Network Southwest” Fanduel Sports Network Wisconsin Extra“ MSGHD” NESN+Spread at various stations in collaboration with Gray media (Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Peachtree Sports Network, Rock Entertainment Sports Network, Palmetto Sports Network, Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, Matrix Midwest, The Wax Sports, Cedar Rapids), Scripps Sports (Denver and Detroit), the Sinclair -Uitzendgroep (Baltimore and Portland), and on worldwide YouTube Outside of Canada, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The game is distributed internationally by New prime In the Czech Republic and Slovakia.