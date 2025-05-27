Brothers and sisters lead La Salle Prep Tennis teams to Championships





Kennedy and Kaiden Harris each reached the final of the 5A Singles Championship in the second consecutive year.

Milwaukie, Ore. It is a family affair for the Tennis team of La Salle Prep Falcons. Senior Kennedy Harris is the top player in the school girls 'team, her brother Kaiden is a second -year student and in the same position in the boys' team. We practiced together because we were small. It is what we grew up. It was always just about supporting each other, Kennedy really said. So do they like to practice with each other? During a training at the La Salle Prep Tennis Courts, Kennedy said, I like to play with him because he just gets the ball harder. It is where I get much better. Everything came together at the State Championships 2024. They both won 5a singles titles and played on jobs directly next to each other. To be able to play and compete while I'm next to my sister, it's pretty fun, Kaiden said. It was really cool, just because it felt like I could still support him, even though I played, Kennedy added. Both achieved the final of the 5A tournament this year, but it was not the same result as in 2024. This time they each lost their final. Kennedy ended her career as a triple state champion. Kaiden still has two years to match his sister. Although it was not the result they hoped that there was still a reason for celebration. The La Salle Girls and Boys teams have won each state titles. Kennedy has committed itself to play at the University of Portland. In the meantime, Kaiden will have another chance to win a state title.

