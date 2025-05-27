A banner year: Penn State Altoona Hockey Team reflects on a championship season

Altoona, Pa. It has taken some time, but Penn State Altoonas Club Ice Hockey Team has regrouped and rebuilt in the years after the COVID-19 Pandemie. In his previous years of existence, the team belonged to the Hockey East (Che) League college, a mixed American collegiate hockey association for universities in the West -Pennsylvania region. In the reconstruction year of 2023, the team also joined the Delaware Valley College Hockey Conference (DVCHC) for the first time, a conference with teams from the middle of the country of the country. This gave the club more playing time and more competition. It was a successful season to get players back on the ice and in shape. Furthermore, it was a time to learn to work as a team and to go back to work to compete again. Team members also worked hard to promote and recruit the club for the 2024-25 season. They nailed it because the number of people who appeared for try-outs in the fall was the highest ever, according to Tom Lantz, general manager of this year. Lantz has also served as general director or head coach for the past 15 years. As soon as the team was selected, players get hard on the ice. Penn State Altoona Student and goalkeeper Roan McCormick said from the first day that the goal was to take a championship banner from every competition.

McCormick came to Penn State Altoona in 2023. He said he was enthusiastic about learning about the club hockey team because he had assumed that he would leave high school, also meant to leave his hockey days. Instead, he found new friends, a team to hear and a house on the ice. He said that a few new things were useful this year in building the success of the teams, including dry practices. They were basic workouts pushups, sit -ups and some running, things like that. It was nothing crazy, but we had that extra time together on top of our normal practical schedule, McCormick said. I think a solid team chemistry was a very big factor for us who wanted to win, not for ourselves, but for each other.

This was the first year Denton Parks in Penn State Altoona and in the hockey team. I wasn't sure what it would be like to go from a team -IT that I had played almost all my life to someone I didn't know anyone, “Park said.” But leadership was great to bring everyone together quickly. They were so hospitable and inclusive and large in team efforts and collaboration. Coach Dave Mueller makes it a priority to build that culture, that community where everyone supports each other in the first place. Mueller wanted to play Penn State Altoona Club -Hockey when he started the college in 2020. Unfortunately he never had the chance as the pandemic hit, and there are not enough players to form a team the following year. He went to University Park and graduated with a diploma in Finance. In August 2023 he was approached by Lantz and club members about becoming their assistant coach, a function that he eagerly accepted. He took over this year as a head coach. Mueller lives in Hollidayburg and is working on a Master of Business Administration at West Chester University. He coaches a youth competition and a high school team next to Penn State Altoonas Club. He clearly likes coaching and certainly likes the competitive side of the sport, but it is more than that for him. We want to ensure that players build their own skills, but in turn that builds our skills as a team, “said Mueller.” When we concentrate on building something, something bigger than we as individuals, that is when everyone has the feeling that they have a place and that they belong. And that is really what it is about. Mueller said he could see from the start that the group of players was dedicated to the team this year and was extremely motivated. They were willing to learn and grow, and they wanted to make a statement that Penn State Altoona was a competition for those banners. The first match of the season was a home opener against Robert Morris University, back-to-back defending Che champions. Altoona brought them down 7-4. That really brought us a warm start, Parksaid. It gave us a lot of confidence and a good sense of the coming year.

Yet everyone acknowledged that there was still a lot of work to do, and it would not be an open way to success. The season came with as much hiccups as highlights. Mueller made sure that problems and weaknesses approached when they emerged. I think reflection was a large part of our success, “said Mueller.” We have not just written off things, they didn't just go further and forget them. We looked at images, we spoke about what we could learn from our losses and how we could regroup and move forward. It was always about how to improve and grow as a team. Players have dug time and again. We knew we had cut our work away for us, but we have always given it all, said McCormick. We knew what was needed to win. All those efforts, drive and focus led the team where they were planning to be the play -offs of both competitions. The team recorded its first crack that goal with two banners with the Che Championship Game in Pittsburgh on 28 February. They met again with Robert Morris University, a team that they had defeated three times during the regular season. It was for a fourth time that they encountered in the championship, it turned out to be a mental game just as well as a physical game.

It all came down on that day, that game. Coach reminded us that everything that was done before it didn't matter, and we could not consider anything for granted, said Park. The team jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and started Momentum. They penetrated the gas completely on the game, which ended in a 5-1 victory and that coveted banner, the fourth Che championship for Penn State Altoona. We wanted it all, said McCormick. We all wanted to be there, to be in the team and to be there for each other. We all wanted to win for our teammates right next to us. Certainly, team members were enthusiastic about the big win, but parties were somewhat filled in because they would go to Philadelphia the next day for the semi -final of DVCHC.

We celebrated and we were happy, said McCormick. But we were pretty focused on the weekend as a whole. You could feel the desire to win another. Park agreed. The work was not ready, Park said. It was great to win the Che victory, and we were certainly enthusiastic about it, but we were completely in the mindset of two banners. Early Saturday morning the team went to the east side of the state to take on an almost unbeaten Buckknell in round one of the DVCHC play -offs. They fought hard, gave everything they had, but they fell 3-1. Buckknell then won the championship. It was a heartbreaking defeat. It was a difficult loss to take, McCormick said. But looking back now, I know that only because we have lost the second game, it does not mean that the Che win has not happened or matters. I am happy that I have that victory and glad I did it with this group. It was like nothing I've ever experienced, Park said. It was very nice, and always have this. There will always be that banner hanging in our home job, galactic ice, with our names on it. Mueller said he is impressed by what the team has achieved this season. He is proud of the fight that the players always showed, the heart that they use in everything. Often when things don't go your way, it is very easy to throw and give up in the towel, “said Mueller.” I never saw that from our group. They were non -stop all year round and their efforts never staggered.

