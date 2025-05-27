2025 Scheme announced prior to the new ery League Football era





Philadelphia With all eyes on a new chapter of Ivy League football, the football team of the University of Pennsylvania announced his schedule for the 2025 season on Tuesday morning. “I am enthusiastic about the opportunities and challenges that the schedule of 2025 presents,” said George A. Munger's head coach Ray Priem . “Opening the season with back-to-back road games is an opportunity for us to establish our identity before they returned to Franklin Field at the beginning of October. “As always, Ivy League game will be very competitive from start to finish, with the extra incentive to compete for a place in the FCS play-offs. We are aimed at building Momentum every week and preparing our student athletes to perform at a high level. We look forward to proudly.” Penn starts the year on the road for the first two games before he starts both the house and the Ivy schedule with a 4 October -Matchup against Dartmouth on Franklin Field. That will be the first of five home games for the Quakers in 2025. The season starts on September 20 in Stonehill in the very first competition between the two programs. A regional rivalry renews a week later in Bethlehem on 27 September when Penn takes on the against defensive Patriot League champion Lehigh in Goodman Stadium. It will be the first time that the two teams have been squared since 2021. Penn opens his home schedule during the first weekend of October against the double defending Ivy League champion Big Green and then continues for a short week with Marist with Marist on Friday 10 October. The Quakers go back on the road a week later for a fight against Columbia WHO come from his first Ivy title since 1961 on October 18 and then a big matchup in Yale on October 25. Penn starts a point of three home games in the last four weekends with a match of November 1 against Brown. With Homecoming Set before November 8, The Red and Blue Cornell will dispute for the Trustes' Cup, looking for their fourth consecutive victory in one of the longest active rivalry of the nation. The Quakers at the top of the Big Red in a historic, 67-49 victory last year in Ithaca. Action goes to the north to Beantown on November 15, while Penn is opposite Harvard before returning home for Senior Day against Archrival Princeton November 22. For the first time, the Ivy League champion will participate in the NCAA FCS play -offs, starting on Saturday, November 29. Season card extensions will go live on Tuesday at 12:00. Current seasonal card holders can claim their seats again by clicking on this link. For those who want to buy Penn Football Season tickets for the first time, the date of the sale is planned for 17 June. Season tickets for the historic season 2025 start as low as $ 75 for adults and $ 45 for the youth. 2025 Penn football schedule

9/20 at Stonehill

9/27 at Lehigh

10/4 Dartmouth

10/10 Marist

10/18 in Columbia

10/25 at Yale

11/1 Brown

11/8 Cornell^

11/15 on Harvard

11/22 Princeton

^Homecoming -Spel Follow @pennfb on x (formerly Twitter), @pennfootball on Instagram and on the internet on pennathletics.com. #Breat

#Fightonpenn

