Grand Forks Greg Ladouceur needed someone to fill in at number 2 Double during the East Region Tournament.

He called on senior Brielle Larson, who had only played in three Varsity matches in her career.

“I was quite impressed by the way she played in her three games,” Ladouceur said. “So we threw her there on the number 2 doubles.”

The title of the East Region came down to her match.

Larson and Kalli Block won 6-2, 6-3 to conquer the first Red River regional championship since 2017.

It was appropriate for this Roughriders team.

Red River, without an eastern region of Singles title candidate and with little Postseason experience, is surprisingly climbed to the top of the Eastern Dakota conference thanks to the depth.

It will be a competition to win his first state title since 2017 on Thursday, when Choice Health and Fitness organizes the State Team Tournament.

“It was really nice,” said Senior Addy Lommen, who has played Varsity since the eighth grade. “I had never thought from the moment we started, we did not make it for three years, I never thought we would come close to an EDC title as a team.”

Lommen held the number 1 Singles place this season, while colleague -seniors Maddie Nelson and Naomi Rahman have been Livelasten. Other top players are second -year -old Elizabeth Kilgore, second -year student Lauren Endres, first -year Ruby Schneider and first -year Kali Block.

Red River, who finished sixth in the state last season, enters the state with a 13-1 Mark. The only loss was 5-4 for West Fargo Sheyenne in the regular season. The Roughriders revenge that loss with a 3-2 victory over Sheyenne in the East Region team tournament.

“I definitely knew we would be a strong team,” said Nelson. “I knew our depth was there. We have many good players in our schedule. I knew we would do reasonably well. I am very happy with how it ended up in EDC.”

Red River won 14 straight team titles from 2002-15. It added another in 2017 for his 15th title in 16 years.

But those titles are distant memories for the current players.

“It was definitely for my time,” said Nelson. “I hear stories about the stripes they had. It's pretty crazy.”

Red River did not pass the first round in the state in seven years. It will try to do this on Thursday at 10 am against Mandan.

“It's so much different than the dominant years we have had in the past,” Ladouceur said. “Last year was their first experience in the state. Being part of the State Tournament was something they were very enthusiastic for. Now, for them to win the conference championship, it is something they were talking about. They said,” Hey, we have had a number on one of those banners in the gym for a while. Now we can do that. “

Lauren Endres and Elizabeth Kilgore from Red River celebrate a point during the doubles against Grand Forks Central at a meeting in 2025 in Riverside Park. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The other top candidates in the state are Minot (19-0), Sheyenne (17-3), Fargo Davies (12-6), Bismarck Century (16-4) and Bismarck Legacy (14-7).

“I think it will be fun,” Lommen said. “Last year we had a good show. We finished sixth. It's better than nothing. I think we have a good chance of the West teams. We'll see.”

Lommen and Schneider took third in the East Region Doubles Tourbled Tourboer and will be the best Grand Forks seed in the individual tournament, which runs on Friday and Saturday. Kilgore and Endres are no. 5 seeds from the East.

The Lommen match peaked in the East Region Tournament, where she played singles in the team tournament and double in individuals.

“She was very smart,” Ladouceur said. “She played a great defense. Her defense led to her attack. We talked a lot about that: wait for her points, choose the right moment. She has great hands when she wants to use them. She hit the ball hard, cut him short, her lobs were on.”

Addison Lommen from Grand Forks Red River reaches a shot during a competition with the Magdalene Spicer from Grand Forks Central at Riverside Courts in 2023. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Nelson, the no. 6 Singles seed of the East in the state, beats her opponents by patience. She won a 124-shot rally in the East Region Tournament.

“Maddie is the player who nobody really likes to play because she gets everything back,” Ladouceur said. “She is very patient. She touches the ball with a number of pace and places it very well.”

Rahman also qualified as the number 8 seed from the east in the Singles Tournament.

Grand Forks Central did not qualify as a team, but three people made it.

Hawi Lemu takes the no. 5 seed of East in the State Singles Tournament. Alli Wilhelmi and Stella Blue are no. 4 Doubles team of East.

Stella Blue from Grand Forks Central serves against Elizabeth Kilgore of Red River and Lauren Endres in Doubles during a match in 2025 in Riverside Park. Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Where: Choice of health and fitness.

The quarterfinals of Thursday: GF Red River (East No. 1) vs. Mandan (West No. 4); Bismarck Century (West No. 2) vs. Fargo Shanley/Oak Grove (East No. 3); Minot (West No. 1) vs. Fargo Davies (East No. 4); WF Sheyenne (East No. 2) vs. Bismarck Legacy (West No. 3), 10 hours

Semi -finals/championship: Ca. 1:30 pm and 4.30 pm Thursday.

Individual tournament: Friday-Saturday.

GF Red River Individual qualifications: Maddie Nelson (East No. 6 singles), Naomi Rahman (East No. 8 singles), Addy Lommen-Ruby Schneider (East No. 3 Doubles), Elizabeth Kilgore-Lower Endes (East No. 5 Doubles).

GF Central Individual qualifications: Hawi Lemu (East No. 5 singles), Alli Wilhelmi-Stella Blue (East No. 4 Doubles).