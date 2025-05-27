Sports
Grand Forks Red River a competition again at State Tennis – Grand Forks Herald
Grand Forks Greg Ladouceur needed someone to fill in at number 2 Double during the East Region Tournament.
He called on senior Brielle Larson, who had only played in three Varsity matches in her career.
“I was quite impressed by the way she played in her three games,” Ladouceur said. “So we threw her there on the number 2 doubles.”
The title of the East Region came down to her match.
Larson and Kalli Block won 6-2, 6-3 to conquer the first Red River regional championship since 2017.
It was appropriate for this Roughriders team.
Red River, without an eastern region of Singles title candidate and with little Postseason experience, is surprisingly climbed to the top of the Eastern Dakota conference thanks to the depth.
It will be a competition to win his first state title since 2017 on Thursday, when Choice Health and Fitness organizes the State Team Tournament.
“It was really nice,” said Senior Addy Lommen, who has played Varsity since the eighth grade. “I had never thought from the moment we started, we did not make it for three years, I never thought we would come close to an EDC title as a team.”
Lommen held the number 1 Singles place this season, while colleague -seniors Maddie Nelson and Naomi Rahman have been Livelasten. Other top players are second -year -old Elizabeth Kilgore, second -year student Lauren Endres, first -year Ruby Schneider and first -year Kali Block.
Red River, who finished sixth in the state last season, enters the state with a 13-1 Mark. The only loss was 5-4 for West Fargo Sheyenne in the regular season. The Roughriders revenge that loss with a 3-2 victory over Sheyenne in the East Region team tournament.
“I definitely knew we would be a strong team,” said Nelson. “I knew our depth was there. We have many good players in our schedule. I knew we would do reasonably well. I am very happy with how it ended up in EDC.”
Red River won 14 straight team titles from 2002-15. It added another in 2017 for his 15th title in 16 years.
But those titles are distant memories for the current players.
“It was definitely for my time,” said Nelson. “I hear stories about the stripes they had. It's pretty crazy.”
Red River did not pass the first round in the state in seven years. It will try to do this on Thursday at 10 am against Mandan.
“It's so much different than the dominant years we have had in the past,” Ladouceur said. “Last year was their first experience in the state. Being part of the State Tournament was something they were very enthusiastic for. Now, for them to win the conference championship, it is something they were talking about. They said,” Hey, we have had a number on one of those banners in the gym for a while. Now we can do that. “
The other top candidates in the state are Minot (19-0), Sheyenne (17-3), Fargo Davies (12-6), Bismarck Century (16-4) and Bismarck Legacy (14-7).
“I think it will be fun,” Lommen said. “Last year we had a good show. We finished sixth. It's better than nothing. I think we have a good chance of the West teams. We'll see.”
Lommen and Schneider took third in the East Region Doubles Tourbled Tourboer and will be the best Grand Forks seed in the individual tournament, which runs on Friday and Saturday. Kilgore and Endres are no. 5 seeds from the East.
The Lommen match peaked in the East Region Tournament, where she played singles in the team tournament and double in individuals.
“She was very smart,” Ladouceur said. “She played a great defense. Her defense led to her attack. We talked a lot about that: wait for her points, choose the right moment. She has great hands when she wants to use them. She hit the ball hard, cut him short, her lobs were on.”
Nelson, the no. 6 Singles seed of the East in the state, beats her opponents by patience. She won a 124-shot rally in the East Region Tournament.
“Maddie is the player who nobody really likes to play because she gets everything back,” Ladouceur said. “She is very patient. She touches the ball with a number of pace and places it very well.”
Rahman also qualified as the number 8 seed from the east in the Singles Tournament.
Grand Forks Central did not qualify as a team, but three people made it.
Hawi Lemu takes the no. 5 seed of East in the State Singles Tournament. Alli Wilhelmi and Stella Blue are no. 4 Doubles team of East.
Where: Choice of health and fitness.
The quarterfinals of Thursday: GF Red River (East No. 1) vs. Mandan (West No. 4); Bismarck Century (West No. 2) vs. Fargo Shanley/Oak Grove (East No. 3); Minot (West No. 1) vs. Fargo Davies (East No. 4); WF Sheyenne (East No. 2) vs. Bismarck Legacy (West No. 3), 10 hours
Semi -finals/championship: Ca. 1:30 pm and 4.30 pm Thursday.
Individual tournament: Friday-Saturday.
GF Red River Individual qualifications: Maddie Nelson (East No. 6 singles), Naomi Rahman (East No. 8 singles), Addy Lommen-Ruby Schneider (East No. 3 Doubles), Elizabeth Kilgore-Lower Endes (East No. 5 Doubles).
GF Central Individual qualifications: Hawi Lemu (East No. 5 singles), Alli Wilhelmi-Stella Blue (East No. 4 Doubles).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/sports/prep/grand-forks-red-river-a-contender-again-at-state-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The load ship fell from the man's garden
- Donald Trump obtains good news from consumers in the midst of pricing withdrawals
- But objections to the Jokowi diploma case were arrested, the criminal investigation police said they were professional
- UMD Football Releases 2025 Scheme
- Size 4.6 Quick Jolts Quezon
- Erdogan launches guidelines for a new constitution, fears increase on the extension of his reign
- Trump is a “positive” step in US trade discussions while the markets are waiting for the agreement
- Inglis Lights Way as Punjab Power to Two-TWO IPL Place
- AZ Firefighters have avoided disaster on the roof collapse
- What eyewitness videos tell us about the Liverpool parade incident. #Liverpool #BBCNews
- Trump warns Putin that he plays with fire after the Russian attack on Ukraine | Donald Trump
- PM Modi in Gandhinagar: no one listened to Sardar Patel