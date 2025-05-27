Detroit Red Wings is part of a new pilot program for Hockey Gaming





The Detroit Red Wings are one of the three NHL franchises participating in a gaming pilot program game: an NHL/NHLPA Scholastic Gaming Initiative that is designed to inspire the next generation of hockey fans through competitive eSports and activities for building skills. The initiative is launched by the Los Angeles-based PlayvS, a leading amateur-sports platform, is financed by the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund (IGF) with the aim of promoting access, inclusion and connection by gaming. Moreover, the new initiative offers young players the opportunity to get in touch with their local NHL teams. The New Jersey Devils and Los Angeles Kings also participate in the pilot. As part of the pilot, players between 13-21 years old will not only be able to participate in the competition, but they will also perform a positive, structured gameplay that promotes leadership, teamwork and critical thinking skills that are crucial, both on and outside the virtual ice rink. The programs focus on healthy competition, social connection and digital literacy, is aimed at helping players to build essential life skills and at the same time promote a sense of community through gaming. High schools will also participate in club-specific activations during the spring, including personal events and experiences of student involvement with the NHL franchises. The first activation took place on March 20 with the New Jersey Devils as part of the Devils Gaming Group Theme Night team, where 40 students and coaches were organized in the Devils Gaming Group Lounge in Prudential Center to play EA Sports NHL 25, including special guest performances, already Devils Devils, Devils Devils Mascot. To end the season, PlayvS organizes a Virtual National EA Sports NHL 25 tournament on 13-15 June, which offers players in the US the opportunity to fight for the highest honor and make contact with colleagues throughout the country. Registration is open Playvs Stadium -Platform. Gaming has the power to bring young players together today in ways that are both meaningful and permanent, says Jon Chapman, CEO of PlayvS. Through this partnership with the NHL/NHLpas -Industrial Growth Fund not only created new opportunities for players to get in touch with their favorite sport, but also to help them develop critical life skills such as leadership, communication and resilience through healthy competition. PlayvS says it regards the pilot with the IGF as the first step in a broader effort to create dynamic esports for students in North America. The program aims to expand access to eSports and promoting the positive impact it has on students by offering new ways for social interaction, academic improvement and development of skills. For more information, visit playvs.com.

