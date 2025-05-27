



May 27, 2025 | Sponsorship Glamorgan Cricket is pleased to announce the renewal of his long -term partnership with Heineken for the 2025 season. As the official supplier of the club, Heineken will continue to serve a wide selection of high -quality bearings to fans in Sophia Gardens. For more than a decade, Heineken has played a key role in increasing the matchday experience, so that supporters enjoy great refreshments while taking the action. The renewed partnership reflects a shared dedication to provide exceptional experiences for the loyal fan base of Glamorgan. Ed Rice, head of the commercial at Glamororgan Cricket, noticed: “Heineken has been a fantastic partner and supplier at Sophia Gardens for many years, so we are pleased to expand our partnership. If our official lower supplier have led to ensuring that our fans have access to high-quality drinks while we encourage the team-an important part of our award-winning matchday experience. Dave Llewellyn, important customer manager at Heineken, added: “We are absolutely pleased to expand our fantastic collaboration with Glorgan County Cricket Club and Sophia Gardens. This renewal is a proof of the strong basis that we have built up over the years, and we are looking forward to the next three years together.” This partnership renewal confirms the dedication of Glamorgan Cricket to offer an exceptional MatchDay experience, in which Heineken's continuous support ensures that fans can enjoy premium refreshments with every game.

