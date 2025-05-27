Brett Howden, defense procurer bumps during pointed cross -hearing

London, Ont. During the cross -hearing on Tuesday, Brett Howden was accused by the defense of minimizing his interactions with the complainant in the hours before the alleged incident in the center of the Hockey Canada sexual attack and lying about a phone call he said with a teammate about the case.

In a targeted back and forth, Julianna Greenspan, lawyer for Cal Foote, that Howden, now a member of the NHLS Vegas Golden Knights, deliberately withheld information from researchers to prevent further control of his own actions.

Dillon Dub, Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton and Foote are each accused of sexual abuse of a woman in the early hours of 19 June 2018, after a hockey canada gala in London, ont., Where team members gathered to celebrate their 2018 World Junors Championship run. All five players do not argue in the process, which is now in the sixth week.

Howden, an important witness to the crown in the case, was the first member of the Hockey Canada World Junior Team 2018 to communicate with the complainant in Jacks Bar in the night of the incidents. After dancing with the woman who is known in this process as EM, he introduced her to McLeod.

On Monday, Greenspan Howden showed monitoring video from the bar and repeatedly pressed him to acknowledge that he hit them on the buttocks several times. Howden groove inside and even after Greenspan showed him the video two extra times, with a part of the video delayed, claimed that he only hit her once.

While Greenspans Cross-Examine Van Howden continued on Tuesday, she pushed him further on his own actions in the night of the incidents in the middle of this process, suggesting that Howden had minimized his interactions with EM in the bar in previous interviews with both Hockey Canada and Police Investigators.

In July 2018, Howden told Hockey Canada researcher Danielle Robitaille that EM was only part of a mixture with a bunch of girls on the dance floor. When Greenspan Howden pressed that characterization, he said he responded to short surveillance clips of a long night.

A few minutes with someone who ends up in room 209, right? Asked Greenspan. A few minutes immediately, very close contact.

Yes, but I never saw this girl in my life, said Howden. And on the dance floor at the bar, you can see that it is clearly dark. I don't think it's fair that a few minutes of the whole night you just expect I know this girl that I met for the first time in my life.

Things are not fair, they are Mr. Howden? Asked Greenspan, which activated the crown to object to the basis of the question.

Greenspan suggested Howden that he was aware of his contact with EM at the bar when he spoke with Hockey Canada researchers.

No, I'm not going to accept that, because as I told you, it was a long night, said Howden. And I don't know how I could remember the exact moments of a night of several hours.

Greenspan continued to insist howden on his direct and repeated contact with EM and described his proof as a false memory on which Howden said he had drunk in the course of a long night.

I was as honest as I could, Howden said.

I'm going to suggest you knew, said Greenspan. You knew it exactly and at least until you learn about Hockey Canada and the police who got involved, you never thought there was anything wrong with what happened. Agree or not?

No, I didn't think I did something wrong that night, Howden said.

And knowing what you did on the dance floor, knowing what happened in Jacks Bar, and everything else, you never thought there was a problem with your behavior, right? Asked Greenspan.

Yes, correct, Howden said.

Howden was also accused by Greenspan of inventing a phone call in which he was asked by Foote, not to forget him or his actions to researchers from Hockey Canada. Greenspan suggested that as soon as Howden heard about the by EM against Hockey Canada and the accusations in it, he offered an interaction with Foode because he had the feeling that he had to give some explanation for not mentioning something about feet in the investigations.

Howden disputed that and said that he spoke truthfully about the telephone conversation when he spent the information to researchers. De Kroon, in re -examination, referred to Howden who previously shared specific details about that phone call, in which he told the researchers that he remembers Foote told Foote that he did not see what would have happened between Fote and EM in the hotel room. Foote is accused of doing the splits over EM while she lay on the floor and ran his genitals over her face.

The crown also referred to earlier testimonials Howden gave his call with Dub him in a difficult position at Hockey Canada researchers because he said he regards himself as an honest person.

How time on the standard ended on Tuesday morning. De Kroon will then call retired London police sergeant Stephen Newton as a witness.

AthleticsS Dan Robson has contributed to reporting from Toronto.

(Photo by Don Emmert / AFP via Getty images)