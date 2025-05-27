Sports
Inglis Lights Way as Punjab Power to Two-TWO IPL Place
Josh Inglis helped Punjab Kings to secure a top-two place in the IPL play-offs
The Punjab Kings of Ricky Ponting have protected a top two place in the play-offs of the Indian Premier League, and the Australian coach would be forgiven for the transfer of a big voice of fellow countryman Josh Inglis.
Punjab has yet to taste the ultimate IPL success, and there are two huge steps to be taken, but the Australian couple could be about to deliver something special.
Inglis, Yorkshire Born but every bit of an Australian hero after his performance in securing that famous victory over England in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, 73 broke as five -time winners Mumbai Indians were humiliated on Monday by seven Wickets.
Promoted by Priyansh Arya, who made 62, the Wicketkeeper-Batter Inglis demolished the Mumbai-Bowlen while Punjab drove to 3-187 in response to Mumbai's Under-Par 7-184.
The contribution of Inglis was praised by Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer, who was the record-breaking recording of Ponting at last winter's players' auction.
Iyer said: “Of course he is a big competition player and we saw that today. So, yes, fantastic attitude and I hope he will continue the same.”
Punjab plays Qualifier 1 – against Royal Challengers Bengaluru or Gujarat Titans – on Thursday, where the winner goes directly to the final of 3 June. Mumbai now plays Eliminator 1 on Friday, also against one of the same pair.
Gujarat is in second place in the table, but can be overtaken by Bengaluru if they defeated the already eliminated Luckknow Super Giants on Tuesday when the photo of the play-offs becomes clear.
Ponting was quickly prizes his players, but also injected a warning. “I think it is pretty clear to see that this is a real talented team that is all on the same page and goes in the same direction,” he said.
“It is a great achievement so far, but when you look back, we have not achieved anything yet. That is the only thing I have said to the players since the moment we qualified.”
Arya and Inglis enjoy his first season in the IPL, combined for 109 runs of only 59 balls after Prabhsimran Singh was rejected by Jasprit Bumrah in the PowerPlay.
Arya hit Boult for three boundaries of the first four balls that he encountered opposite the New Zealander and then raised his half century from 27 balls when he hit hardik Pandya for six over long and Bashed Jasprit Bumrah for a six over fine leg.
Inglis picked up the spin threat of Mitchell Santner, whose first two overs went for 23, while impact player Ashwani Kumar was dropped out of the attack after he was hammered in his only one.
Santner finished 2-41 when he had caught Arya in the 15th over in the 15th, and Inglis was out of LBW when he missed a paddle shot against the left arm spinner in the 18th over with Punjab on just 14 points of the victory. They won with nine balls.
Suryakumar Yadav's 57, his 14th consecutive score of 25-plus in T20s, was the cornerstone of the total of Mumbai.
Ryan Rickelton played in his last IPL match before he came to South Africa for the World Test Championship final against Australia in London next month, hit a 20-ball 27, while Rohit Sharma struggled to 24 when he was near the left-wing spinner Harpreet Brar.
– With AP
Australians at IPL 2025
Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($ 365k)
Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($ 2.15 million), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($ 1.65 million)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($ 510k)
Luckknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($ 623k)
Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($ 2 million), Glenn Maxwell ($ 770k), Mitch Owen ($ 550k), Josh Inglis ($ 475k), Aaron Hardie ($ 228k), Xavier Bartlett ($ 146k)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($ 2.29 million), Tim David ($ 547K)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($ 3.7 million), Travis Head ($ 1.2 million), Adam Zampa ($ 440k)
