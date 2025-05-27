Who were the top girls high school tennis players in Marion County in 2025?





5 quick questions with forest tennis star Madison Molok Get to know Forest Tennis Star Sophomore Madison Molock with five questions about her personality and mentality Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner Coedhadjoe Park was the background for the largest matches of the 2025 Marion County High School Tennis season. The three-day tournament decided to brag in the province and was the scene for the All-County team. Every Swing led our competitors a step closer to mentioning one of the best tennis players in the Ocala area. As players walked up and down, their classification also did competitors Match statistics and more were considered when choosing the 2025 Star-Banner All-County Girls Tennis Team. On 27 May every athlete of the annual winner will be announced at De Mespys. Our finalists announced with their praise and performance to hold on to the big day. All nominees of the County Player of the Year Madison Molock, Senior, Bos Molock ruled the court in Marion County and ended her last year with an unbeaten record. This includes her third Marion Athletic Conference Singles Singles Tennis Championship and Fourth Doubles title in a row. Molock finished second in the district tournament match to end her season. The next time she picks up a racket for a team, it will be a Bethune Cookman University Wildcat. Runner Up: Jordana Tico, second -year student, West Port Tico has been playing as West Ports no. 1 since her first year. That is more than 20 victories during her four -year career. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> A rocky start to the season delayed the last year of high school competitions, but she recovered well the Mac conference final. Star Banner All County Girls Tennis Team Madison Molock, Forest: 14-3, County Champion Kaitlyn Zhao, West Port: 8-2 Jordana Tico, West Port: 3-6 Alexis Dessaint, Forest: 8-9 Brianna Stephens, Belleview: 13-4 All province doubles #1 Madison Molock and Alexis Dessaint, County Champions, 7-2 #2 Kaitlyn Zhao and Jordana Tico, County Runner Ups, 5-4 Honor Ryli Robbons, Bos; Emma Beck, Bos; Chloe Kiostowicz, Bos; Mary Grace Stevens, Trinity Catholic; Jordana Tico, West Port; Katelyn Gable, Vanguard

