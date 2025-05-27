Canada beats China 4-2 in Para Ice Hockey World Championships





Buffalo Dominic Cozzolino scored his tournament with the sixth and seventh goals to lead Canada on Tuesday to a 4-2 victory over China at the Para Ice Hockey world championships. With the victory, Canada concludes the provisional round with three victories and no losses for the top position in the swimming pool. The defensive champions are now confronted with the third place of the Czech Republic in the semi -final on Friday. Canada and China were proved 1-1 after two periods. In the third, however, Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first seven minutes, including the winner of veteran Adam Dixon. Cozzolino led Canada on the 3:47 Mark of the third on a pass from team captain Tyler McGregor. Dixon, who plays in his national team career leading 254one Game, in cashed in just over two minutes later, followed by Mathieu Lelivre at 7:25 am with his first of the tournament. Yi Feng Shen came up for China with 1:51 to go into the game. There was no panic in that room at all, Cozzolino said about the feeling in the teams of the teams after two periods. We know what makes us a great team and we stayed with it. I was proud of the boys. We did not stagger at all, did not get frustrated and I think the end result is demonstrating. Each line just kept the rock as we say, and it led to success. Cozzolino opened the score at 3:47 with a non -supported marker, but Che tied it a little more than two minutes later on the Power Play. Corbin Watson was in the net before Canada that the fourth Chinese 25-15 exceeded. Great play from the boys, Watson said. They gave me a good appearance so that I could see everything coming my way. As the game progresses, you get a number of weird bouncers and a few breaks in the other way, but I think we sound defensive and just kept chipping until we could take advantage. Assistant coach Greg Westlake, a five-time paralympian, praised the tenacity of the teams. You could really see how tight a team we have, said Westlake. You try and try, it takes a lot of photos, but nothing goes in you just have to stay with it. Great perseverance and we showed our identity and showed that as a group we can come with all three rules and stay a whole game with it without faltering. The semi -finals on Friday are planned at 1.30 pm and 5 pm. The medal matches are always on Saturday at 12.30 pm and 4 pm. The top five teams in the tournament are also eligible for the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. Canada, US, China and the Czech Republic all achieved their spots after their second victories on Sunday. All 20 tournament games are available via live stream on Usahockeytv.com. For more information: https://hockeycanada.ca/enca/team-canada/men/parara-hockey/2024-25/world-championship/stats/team-rosters?teamid=249

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://paralympic.ca/news/canada-defeats-china-4-2-at-para-ice-hockey-world-championships/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos