



England Fast Bowler Gus Atkinson is from the one-day international series of three games against the West Indies with a right hamstring tribe. The Surrey Seamer sustained the problem during last week's innovative and 45-run victory in Zimbabwe in the one-off, four-day test at Trent Bridge. Atkinson – which will not be replaced in the English team for the ODI series, which starts on Thursday at Edgbaston – will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the ECB Medical Team. The 27-year-old was not selected in the Drie-Match T20 International Series that the ODIs follows. Atkinson's fellow fast bowler Jofra Archer was already excluded from the Odis of the West Indies because of a thumb injury, with Lancashire Left-Armer Luke Wood called in his place. Image:

Atkinson sustained his injury during the test victory in Zimbabwe last week



Atkinson expected to be fit for India tests Atkinson is expected to be fit for the five-test series against India, which will start on June 20 in Headingley, followed by further competitions in Edgbaston (from July 2), Lord's (from July 10), Emirates Old Trafford (from July 23) and the Kia Oval (from July 31). The Paceman took 54 Wickets in 11 tests in 2024, including 12 during debut in Lord's last July, and was named one of the five cricketers of the year of Warmen. Last week he struck three times in the course of the test against Zimbabwe and claimed 2-58 of 13.2 overs in the first innings and then 1-17 of six in the second. Atkinson was in clear discomfort during the bowling of only three overs on the last day. England ODI team to be confronted against West -India Harry Brook (Captain), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Butler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood England T20 team to be confronted against West -India Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Butler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood The first ODI on Thursday against West – India in Birmingham – Live On Sky Sports Cricket From 12.30 pm prior to the first ball at 1 p.m. – the first will be in permanent indictment for new captain Harry Brook, who followed Jos Butler in the role. Brook's Team also plays ODIs in Cardiff on Sunday (11 am) and then the Kia Oval on 3 June (1 pm) before the T20s take place in Durham (6.30 pm on June 6), Bristol (2:30 pm on June 8) and Southampton (6.30 pm on June 10). Image:

Harry Brook is the new captain of England



England versus West -India Luminaires Always UK and Ireland, All live on Sky Sports One -day international series First ODI: Thursday 29 May (1 pm) – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday 29 May (1 pm) – Edgbaston, Birmingham Second ODI: Sunday, June 1 (11 am) – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday, June 1 (11 am) – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Third ODI: Tuesday 3 June (1 pm) – The Kia Oval, London T20 International Series First T20: Friday, June 6 (6.30 pm) -Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Friday, June 6 (6.30 pm) -Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street Second T20: Sunday, June 8 (2.30 pm) – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Sunday, June 8 (2.30 pm) – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Third T20: Tuesday 10 June (6.30 pm) – Utilita Bowl, Southampton

