



Lafc legend Carlos Vela today announced his official pension of professional football after an incredible 19-year career. One of the most decorated players in MLS History and Lafcs of all time leader in games played (11.194), goals (78) and assists (59), Vela won the 2019 MLS MVP on record -breaking fashion and registered the most scored history in a single season. Vela, 35, stays at Lafc as the clubs first black and gold ambassador and is celebrated at BMO Stadium during Noch de Carlos Vela on September 21 versus Real Salt Lake. Helping with building Lafc and winning trophies for the club is a highlight of my career, Vela said. This club means so much to me and my family, and I am proud of everything we have achieved together with the great fans of Los Angeles. I am excited to start this next chapter in my journey here in LA Vela joined Lafc as the first player in club history when he signed as a designated player for Lafcs Inaugural 2018 season in August 2017. He appeared on October 27, 2024 in a play -off match against Vancouver in BMO Stadium on October 27, 2024. From the start, Carlos was more than just a player, he was the heartbeat, the captain and the face of Lafc, co-president and general director John Thorrington. Carlos arrived in Los Angeles with a shared vision of building something very special, and he raised that promise in every possible way. From unforgettable goals to historical victories, Carlos helped make Lafc what it is today. Although his time on the field for Lafc has ended, we are pleased to announce that Carlos will remain part of the Black & Gold as an official ambassador for the club. In this new role he will help us grow the Lafc brand, to strengthen our connection with supporters and continue to inspire the next generation of players. The Mexican international has reserved its place in Lafc and MLS history with incredible versions during his career. A quadruple MLS All-Star (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022) and Drievoudige MLS Best XI selection (2018, 2019, 2022), Vela led Lafc to the 2022 MLS Cup, the 2019 and 2022 Supporters and an MLS record two appearances in the Comaf Champions, 2020,). He recorded a goal or an assist in seven of the 13 ml Cup Playoff games in which he appeared. On behalf of my fellow owners I want to express our gratitude for everything Carlos has done to help launch our club and set up the Black & Gold Standard, said Lafc Lead Managing owner Bennett Rosenthal. Carlos leadership on and next to the field, as well as the grace and style that his football has brought to our fans, will forever be ingrained in our hearts and memories. We are excited to let him continue his journey as part of the Lafc family and wish him the best when he continues in his next chapter. One of only 13 players in the history of MLS who records at least 75 goals and 50 assists, Vela is the only player who does it in just six seasons. In 2022 he became the third fastest player in the history of MLS to reach 100 target contributions (goals plus assists) when he completed the performance in just 98 games. Vela helps Lafc to enjoy a historic season 2023, play 34 games in the regular season in a career-high and in 48 games in all games, to record a total of 14 goals and 12 assists. His record-breaking MVP season 2019 remains one of the best single-season versions in competition history and establishes a new MLS record with 34 goals for regular season and 49 total target contributions. His 1.10 goals per scoring average in 2019 also remain an MLS record. The Cancun, Mexico, Native made an important contribution to the Mexican national team, played in the World Cup 2010 and 2018 and appeared in 72 total matches and scored 19 goals. Before he was signed at LAFC in 2017, Vela played in the Spanish Top Division with Real Sociedad from 2011-2017, making more than 200 career performances in all competitions and scored 72 goals. He started his career at Arsenal of the English Prime Minister League in 2005 and released with Salamanca (Spain Segunda Division), Osasuna (Spain La Liga) and West Bromwich Albion (English Premier League) before officially switching to Real Sociedad in 2012. Vela was the Sociedad player of the year-year-old. Carlos Vela Lafc -career Highlights: MLS Cup Champion: 2022

MLS Supporters Schildinner: 2019, 2022

Open Cup -Winner: 2024

MLS Best XI: 2018, 2019, 2022

MLS MVP: 2019

MLS Golden Boot: 2019

MLS All-Star: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

Concacaf Champions League Best XI: 2020, 2023

MLS -Records: Most goals of one player in one season (34, 2019) Most combined goals and assists by one player in one season (49, 2019) Highest goals per game average in one season (1.10, 2019) The fastest player to score 20 goals in one season (20 goals in 21 games, 2019) Most goals scored by a Mexican player in MLS Fastest player in the history of MLS to reach 75+ goals and 50+ assists



