The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is happy to honor the I-Tennis student athletes of Division I that ITA All-American Awards earned for the College tennis season 2024-25.

The criteria for Ita All-America Singles Honors include winning the ITA All-American Championship, continuing to the Tour of 16 in the NCAA Individual Championships, or end in the top 20 of the rankings of the finalita singles. All-America recognition is awarded to double teams that win the ITA All-American Championship, reach the NCAA Championship Quarterfinales or end in the Top 10 in the Finalita National Doubles ranking.

The complete list of ITA All-Americans for Division I Gentlemen can be found below:

Division I Heren Singles

Name Team
Jay -Friend Arizona
Colton Smith Arizona
Carl Emil Overbeck California
Michael Zheng Columbia
Corey Craig Florida State
Thomas Paulsell Georgia
Kenta Miyoshi Illinois
Ozan Baris Michigan State
Sebastian Dominko Our Lady
Aidan Kim Ohio State
Maxi Homberg Pepperin
Paul Inchaspe Princeton
Oliver has San Diego
Connor Thomson South Carolina
Samir Bnerjee Stanford
Pedro Vives TCU
At Maxted TCU
Jack Pinnington TCU
Shunsuke Mitsui Tennessee
Timo Legout Texas
Spencer Johnson UCLA
Peter Macquer USC
Rafael Jodar Virginia
Dylan Dietrich Virginia
DK Suresh Wake Bos
Stefan Dostanic Wake Bos

Division I. Lanes

Name Team
Cooper Williams Duke
According to Wineegar Duke
Youcef Rihane Florida State
Alex Bumps Florida State
Jack Loutit Kentucky
Eli Stephenson Kentucky
Gavin Young Michigan
Benjamin Kitty Michigan
Petar Jovanovic Mississippi State
Benito Sanchez Martinez Mississippi State
Shell NC State
Fons van Sambeek NC State
Bryce Nakashima Ohio State
William Jansen Ohio State
Oliver has San Diego
Stian Klaassen San Diego
Lucas Andrade da Silva South Carolina
Connor Thomson South Carolina
Pedro Vives TCU
At Maxted TCU
Timo Legout Texas
Lucas Brown Texas
Theo Papamalamis Texas A&M
Tokac Tokac Texas A&M
Aadarsh ​​Tripathi UCLA
Alexander Hoogmartens UCLA
Luciano Tacchi Wake Bos
Luca Pow Wake Bos
Charlie Robertson Wake Bos
DK Suresh Wake Bos
Stefan Dostanic Wake Bos
