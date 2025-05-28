



Austin Texas Men's Tennis First Years Timo Legout and second -year -old Lucas Brown Officially received all-America subjessions from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) on Tuesday. Legout earned the praise in both singles and doubles, while Brown joined him in double. It marks the seventh consecutive year that the Longhorns have had at least one all-American, and in that period under head coach Bruce Berque Texas has now had a total of 25 awards by 10 different players. They also include three in singles and four in Doubles Eliot Spizzirri Two in singles Micah Braswell Three in double by Cleeve Harper two in double by Siem Wldhela One in Doubles by Richard Ciamarra, three in Singles by Yuya Ito, two in singles and one in Doubles by Christian Sigsgaard, and one in Doubles by Harrison Scott. Moreover, it marks the third consecutive year where the Longhorns had a player in both Singles and Doubles selected after Spirrizzi did this in both 2023 and 2024. Spizzirri also completed the performance in 2021. The criteria for Ita All-America Singles Honors include winning the ITA All-American Championship, continuing to the round of 16 at the NCAA individual championships, or end in the top 20 of the last ITA Singles rankings. All-America recognition is awarded to double teams that win the ITA All-American Championship, reach the NCAA Championship Quarterfinales or end in the top 10 in the latest ITA Doubles ranking list. Legout ended the season ranked at number 1 in Singles, while Legout and Brown together were no. 6 in Doubles. In the meantime, both legumes in Singles and the duo of Legout and Brown reached in Doubles that respective semi -finals at the NCAA individual championships in November. The Sec Player of the Year, Sec Freshman of the Year and Sec Tournament MVP, Legout was 35-3 in Singles this year with a 22-2 double match record and a perfect 12-0 conference record, that number 1 played in every game. He defeated the number 1 of every SEC team, except Kentucky, that it was unfinished while he was a set and led in the second set. He had 24-arranged victories, of which 15 in the Top 50. He and Brown played number 1 on 29 of 31 double games in double and was 7-5 in the SEC with 12 ranked victories in the general this year and seven in the top 30. He and Brown played number 1 this season in 27 double games and number 2 in two extra. They won four of their last five decisions with two of those victories in the top 10 and ended with a 21-13 general record and 13-12 Mark in double competitions. In the fall, Legout was the Singles and Doubles champion at the ITA Texas Regionals and won the title with Brown in Doubles.

