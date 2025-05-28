In this position with the Yorkshire Cricket Board (YCB)Discuss the pressure on crickettersinen in Yorkshire, where the standards and some of the new support are now available for clubs and teams of the YCB.

When you read Cricket Yorkshire You regularly know that the terrain capacity is a theme that I often discuss. It is the happy result of more ways to play cricket in Yorkshire, with new teams and competitions, especially with the Women and Girls game.

The challenge is that there are not enough grounds to meet the demand. A situation that is fluent and varies from place to place, depending on a whole series of circumstances.

Folding teams and selling land for development for many decades in that list and have deposited the number of cricketters in Yorkshire.

A site can be private by a landowner, such as at many clubs, maintained by the council or at a school, to give only a few examples.

Terms of use, availability and maintenance are just a few of the facets for this puzzle and the YCB as guards of the recreational game in the Leiden region in Leiden region.

Another consideration is the pressure on those who provide cricketters. Where it had once been alone during the weekend, you might now also have all the stars, Dynamos, Junior and Senior competitions during the week.

That is clearly extra work for those groundseepers and often at different locations. As you will read below, improving the current grounds to a certain standard and the most use of this for cricket is an important part of the image.

YCB Grounds strategy

As you would expect with something as complicated as a strategy for cricket sites where the administrative body does not have the grounds, nor directly stakeholders to act, there is the question: how do you have the most meaningful impact?

In chatting with Richard Wilkinson, the YCBS head of the region for North Yorkshire, who is also heavily involved in the wider land strategy, we discussed the YCBS objectives and new support.

Wanted to bring the Grounds Management Support Network in Yorkshire closer together. This is due to the increasing pressure on volunteers with regard to the maintenance of the site, with limited resources and finances.

He added: it is important that we can support clubs in maximizing the use of existing facilities and resources. We work together with the Grounds Management Association (GMA) on more education and experience to maintain volunteers and workforce throughout the province.

Grounds Management Association (GMA)

As a provincial administration, the YCB works closely with the GMA to look at the best possible support for the network of land managers.

The GMA Toolkit is an essential guide for maintenance of cricketters; The first reference point for Cricket Club -volunteers to find practical guidance in maintaining and developing their land.

With the help of easy -to -follow text, images and videos, this resource leads you through the operations that are performed on a cricket field and the equipment and materials used.

County Pitch Advisors

The YCB has recruited five new County Pitch advisors to add the current team from 2025.

Nigel Malyan – (South and West Yorkshire)

Adam Cutmore – (South)

David Hodgson – (West)

Keith Hudson – (West)

Jasmine Nicholls (YCCC) – (West)

These new advisers will become a member of the current team that consists of:

Andy Pierson – (North)

Malcolm Maw – (East and North)

Kevin Byrne – (North and West)

NASA Hussain YCCC – (West)

These YCB contacts are responsible for performing pitch analysis reports via the Pitch Power App, the current assessment tool made with the ECB and GMA.

For more info, contact Richard Wilkinson – 07850 928190 or e -mail [email protected].

For individual contacts in your area from Yorkshire, go to the Ground section of the YCB website.

Grass Pitch Improvement Fund

The Grass Pitch Improvement Fund (GPIF) strives to tackle inequalities by offering improved access to good, safe play facilities for targeted groups. The Sport England Lottery Fund will offer projects in England financing with projects in Wales, supported by the England and Wales Cricket Trust.

To be eligible for the fund, clubs require a full Pitch Power report that is carried out by a qualified County Pitch consultant.

Priority is then given to applications that support cricket for the following groups:

Ladies and girls cricket

Cricket in various communities

Handicap cricket

Low socio-economic groups (LSEG)

Investment will be focused in three main areas:

Improving the quality of squares and outfields (assessed for lawns as 'unsuitable' or 'basic' to improve to at least 'good')

Creating sustainable management of sites (by irrigation and machinery)

Install hybrid pitches to increase gaming capacity

I imagine that many people feel somewhat insulated and left to their own devices, but help is available to their own devices.

There are more resources and support than you might know for your club or teams. Contact the YCB and discuss one of the areas that have been lifted in this article.

YCB staff can provide local advice and assess existing pitches so that they may be eligible for the ECBS Gras Pitch Improvement Fund.

Similarly, this is only part of a broader strategy such as helping the existing land community and improving the current grounds is besides creative ways to offer more places to play, whether it rolls out on outfields or use of other sports sites such as a 3G hockey or football field.

A lot to think about and as always, here on Cricket Yorkshire, you interview those involved in cricketters and you can read all our articles in our Cricket Grounds Hub.

Thanks to the YCBS Richard Wilkinson for his insight into which support is now available in Yorkshire.

Best with mowing, rolling and the long, long list of jobs that ensure that many of all ages can come out and play cricket, thanks to you.

