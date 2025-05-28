EA Sports College Football 26 Cover reveal both stars and the people behind them





The second -year effort for the revival of College Football of Electronic Arts is on the road, as EA Sports College Football 26 revealed its cover stars today. Although it still contains the steratletes on the field, the Deluxe edition broadens the lens to absorb traditions, fans and even mascots behind the players. Alabama-wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith are in the front and center on the standard edition cover, for a huge banner with team logos from the entire college football landscape. In the meantime, the coverage of the Deluxe edition has still centered Williams and Smith, but also contains numerous football legends, mascots and traditions. Yes, that is the Oregon Duck in the back. Don't stare at it too long shall Stare back. Image via electronic art. The cover star choices are logical, because both players are second -year -olds with a number of promising careers for them. But the legacy in the Deluxe edition is also nice to see. It includes coaches, such as Kirby Smart from Georgia, Marcus Freeman from Notre Dame and Ryan Day by Ohio State; Clemson Qb Cad Klubnik; Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love; Penn State RB Nick Singleton; and former EA cover stars, including Reggie Bush, Time Tebow and Denard Robinson. EA's revival of his university football franchise certainly had to fill large shoes, but it seems that the series has already found its foot. The re-debut of EA Sports College Football 25 was one of last year's best-selling games, so all eyes are focused on the second-year effort to keep the momentum. EA College Football 26 will arrive on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | s. More details about the upcoming game will be shared this Thursday and during the summer in the course of the launch. Eric is a freelance writer for IGN.

