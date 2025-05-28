Scores & Scheme – Tennis





Filter by Tournament: All tournaments French open Filter by tournament: Currently selected: all tournaments French open Hof Philippe-Chatrier Jasmine Paolini (Italy) (Seed ranking 4) versus Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia) Paolini Jasmine Paolini (4)Seed ranking 4 Tomljanovic Ajla Tomljanovic Fabian Marozsan (Hungary) vs Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) (seed ranking 2) Alcaraz Carlos Alcaraz (2)Seed ranking 2 Emma Raducano (Great -Britain) vs Iga Swiatk (seed ran 5) Swiatek Iga Swiatek (5)Seed ranking 5 Emilio Nava (United States) vs Holger Rune (Denmark) (Seed Ranking 10) Rune Holger Rune (10)Seed ranking 10 Hof Suzanne-Lenglen Emiliana Arango (Colombia) vs Qinwen Zheng (China) (Seed ranking 8) Zheng Qinwen Zheng (8)Seed ranking 8 Casper Ruud (Norway) (Seed Ranking 7) vs Nuno Borges (Portugal) Ruud Casper Ruud (7)Seed ranking 7 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (France) (Seed Ranking 31) VS Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Mpetshi perricard Giovanni Mpeshi Pericard (31)Seed ranking 31 Aryna Sabalenka (White -Russia athlete) (Seed ranking 1) vs Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) Sabalenka Aryna Sabalenka (1)Seed ranking 1 Court Simonne Mathieu Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) (seed ranking 8) vs Daniel Galan (Colombia) Muffling Lorenzo Musetti (8)Seed ranking 8 Anna Bondar (Hungary) vs Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) (seed ranking 13) Svitolina Elina Svitolina (13)Seed ranking 13 Matteo Gigante (Italy) vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) (seed ranking 20) S Tsitsipas Stefanos Tsitsipas (20)Seed ranking 20 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) (seed ranking 12) vs Iva Jovic (United States) Rybakina Elena Rybakina (12)Seed ranking 12 Hof 2 Marcelo Arevalo (El Salvador) (Seed ranking 1) and Mate Pavic (Croatia) (Seed ranking 1) versus Pedro Martinez (Spain) and Jaume Munar (Spain) Arevalo Marcelo Arevalo (1)Seed ranking 1 Pavic Mate Pavic (1)Seed ranking 1 Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) (Seed ranking 13) and Laura Siegemund (Germany) (Seed Ranking 13) vs Leolia Jeeranan (France) and Jessika Ponchet (France) Maia Beatriz Haddad Maia (13)Seed ranking 13 Victory Laura Siegemund (13)Seed ranking 13 Victoria Azarenka (Wit -Russia athlete) and Erin Routliffe (New -Zeeland) vs Sara Errani (Italy) (Seed Ranking 2) and Jasmine Paolini (Italy) (Seed Ranking 2) Azarenka Victoria Azarenka Wrong Sara Errani (2)Seed ranking 2 Paolini Jasmine Paolini (2)Seed ranking 2 Laura Siegemund (Germany) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (France) vs Asia Muhammad (United States) (Seed Ranking 7) and Andres Molteni (Argentina) (seed ranking 7) Roger-Vasselin Roger-Vasselin Edward Mohammed Asia Mohammed (7)Seed ranking 7 Molten Andres Molteni (7)Seed ranking 7 Hof 4 Francisco Cabral (Portugal) and Lucas Partler (Austria) vs Marcel Granollers (Spain) (Seed Ranking 5) and Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) (seed ranking 5) M Granollers Marcel Granllers (5)Seed ranking 5 Zeballos Horacio Zeballos (5)Seed ranking 5 Kimberly Birrell (Australia) and Harriet Dart (Great Britain) vs Elina Avanesyan (Armenia) and Elisabetta Cocciakto (Italy) Cocciaretto Elisabetta Cocciaketto Ryan Seggerman (United States) and student Tien (United States) vs Arthur Gea (France) and Moise Kouame (France) Sadio Doumbia (France) (Seed Ranking 13) and Fabien Reboul (France) (seed ranking 13) vs Gregoire Barrere (France) and Adrian Mannarino (France) Doumbia Sadio Doumbia (13)Seed ranking 13 Reboul Fabien Reboul (13)Seed ranking 13 Mannarine Adrian Mannarino Hof 5 Cristina Bucsa (Spain) and Angelica Moratelli (Italy) vs Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russian athlete) and Peyton Stearns (United States) Moratelli Angelica Moratelli Alexandrova Ekaterina Alexandrova Maya Joint (Australia) and Oksana Kalashnikova (Georgia) vs Sofia Kenin (United States) (Seed Ranking 8) and Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) (seed ranking 8) Kalashnive Oksana Kalashnikova Kenin Sofia Kennin (8)Seed ranking 8 L Kichenok Lyudmyla Kichenok (8)Seed ranking 8 Quinn Gleason (United States) and Katie Volynets (United States) vs Rebecca Sramkova (Slovakia) and Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria) Rohan Bopanna (India) and Adam Pavlasek (Czech Republic) vs Robert Cash (United States) and James Tracy (United States) Hof 7 Eva Lys (Germany) vs Victoria Mboko (Canada) Karen Khachanov (Russian athlete) (seed ranking 24) vs Sebastian ofner (Austria) Khachanov Karen Khachanov (24)Seed ranking 24 Caroline Dolehide (United States) vs Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) (seed ranking 21) Madman Caroline Dolehide Ostapenko Deer remains (21)Seed ranking 21 Frances Tiafoe (United States) (Seed Ranking 15) vs Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) Tiafoe Frances Tiafoe (15)Seed ranking 15 Carno -Envelop Pablo Carreno Busta Hof 11 Hanyu Guo (China) and Ena Shibahara (Japan) vs Jodie Burrage (Great -Britain) and Sonay Kartal (Great -Britain) Xinyu Jiang (China) (Seded Ranking 10) and Fang-Hsien Wu (Taiwan) (Seed Ranking 10) vs Camila Osorio (Colombia) and Alycia Parks (United States) Jiang Xinyu Jiang (10)Seed ranking 10 Wu Fang-Hsien Wu (10)Seed ranking 10 Yuki Bhambri (India) and Robert Galloway (United States) vs Robin Haase (the Netherlands) and Hendrik Jbens (Germany) Yunchaokete Bu (China) and Camilo Carabelli (Argentina) vs Sriram Balaji (India) and Miguel Ngel Reyes-Varara (Mexico) Ugo Carabelli Camilo Ugo Carabelli Reyes-Varela Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Hof 12 Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Argentina) vs Hamad Mediatovic (Serbia) Cerundolo Juan Manuel Cerundolo Medjedovic Hamad Medjedovic Yulia Starodubtseva (Ukraine) vs Anastasia Potapova (Russian athlete) Starodubtseva Yulia Strodubtseva Potapova Anastasia Potapova Diane Parry (France) and Harold Mayot (France) vs Chloe Paquet (France) and Nicolas Mahut (France) Leyre Romero Gormaz (Spain) vs Liudmila Samsonova (Russian athlete) (seed ranking 19) Romero Gormaz Leyre Romero Gormaz Samson Liudmila Samsonov (19)Seed ranking 19 Hof 14 Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland) vs Amanda Anisimova (United States) (seed ranking 16) Anisimova Amanda Anisimova (16)Seed ranking 16 Quentin Halys (France) vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) Kecmanovic Miomir Kecmanovic Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) vs Tommy Paul (United States) (seed ranking 12) Fuchsovich Marton Fucsovich Paul Tommy Paul (12)Seed ranking 12 Diana Shnaider (Russian athlete) (seed ranking 11) against Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) Janetian Diana Janet (11)Seed ranking 11 Yastremska Dayana Yastremska Court not assigned Emeline Darton (France) and Sarah Rakotomanda (France) vs Sorna Cirstea (Romania) and Anna Kalinskaya (Russian athlete) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Rakotomanga Sarah Rakotomanga Kalinskaya Let Kalinskaya Alexandra Eala (Philippines) and Renata Zarazua (Mexico) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) and Gabriela Russ (Romania) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Walkover: Ben Shelton (United States) (Seed Ranking 13) beat Hugo Gaston (France) Set 1: No score – no score Set 2: No score – no score Set 3: No score – No score Set 4: No score – no score Set 5: No score – no score Shelton Ben Shelton (13)Seed ranking 13 Walkover : Shelton (US) defeated Gaston (FRA) Ben Shelton (US) defeated Hugo Gaston (FRA) All times are UK and can be changed. 