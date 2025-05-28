



Harrisonburg, va. James Madison Head Coach Christy Morgan has announced the schedule of 2025, with five teams participating in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship 2024. James Madison Head Coachhas announced the schedule of 2025, with five teams participating in the NCAA Field Hockey Championship 2024. The schedule consists of 18 games, with seven games that take place in the JMU Field Hockey Complex. The 2025 season becomes the second of the program as a affiliated member of the Mid-American Conference (Mac). “We are very enthusiastic about the quality of our schedule,” said Morgan. “It is certainly a challenge, and I believe that the team has the challenge! The Mac is getting stronger and stronger, so that is exciting and our non-conference schedule is fantastic. We are working hard and are ready to be super competitive again this season!” JMU starts his autumn stei in College Park, Md., With matches against Villanova (31 August) and Liberty (3 September). The dukes stay away from Harrisonburg while confronted with Liberty (September 3), Richmond (September 5) and American (September 7). In the end James Madison plays his first home game of the season on September 12, when the Towson organizes for a Friday afternoon Tilt. From there, the Dukes pulls over the mountain to record Virginia to complete the weekend on September 14. JMU will find his way to the Great Lakes State to open Mac game against Central Michigan (September 19) before he is falling against Michigan (September 21). The dukes return to the Commonwealth while welcoming Longwood in Harrisonburg on 26 September. Then JMU goes to Boone for the first time since 2021, NC for a league match against App State (28 September). From there, the Dukes will prepare for a homestide with four games, starting with Ball State (3 October), followed by Duke (October 5), Miami (Ohio) (October 10) and Massachusetts (October 17). The match against the Redhawks serves as a Mac championship rematch championship, while JMU's tilt with the MinuteWomen will be the first between the two programs as members of the Mac. Subsequently, coach Morgan's team sets off to Bellarmine (October 19) and knows State (26 October) before he returns for Senior Day on October 31 when they welcome Ohio in the JMU Field Hockey Complex. Harrisonburg becomes the guest location of the Mac Field Hockey Championship after the Dukes earned the number 1 seed in the tournament a season ago. The conference tournament starts on November 5 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semi -final on November 6. The championship title match is planned for Saturday, November 8.

