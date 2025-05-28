



Team IJA (National U17 Boys) took the football source medal at the current 22nd National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024, in Ogun State. She defeated Team Kaduna in third place in third place in Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo. Star attacker Abdulmuiz Adeleke scored the opener and later forced his own goal, so that the victory was sealed. In the female category, Team Ogun also claimed bronze with a 2-0 win over Team Osun. In the meantime, host state of Ogun added more gold to the table tennis distance and won the title of the mixed Doubles. The pair of Bode Abiodun and Tosin Oribamish defeated Bayelsas Azeez Solanke and Iyanuoluwa Falana with 3-0 in the final. Sponsor advertisement Their journey was not easy. In the semi-final they fought along Edos Rilwan Akanbi and Aminat Fashola in a tight 3-2 meeting. Abioduns Experience made the difference, noticed a team officer. The victory marks Ogun's third table tennis gold after two para events. The singles events are also warming up. Defending women's champion Fatimo Bello of Delta stated, expects a different performance in this festival because nothing can prevent me from retaining the title. In the Herenshonkslagen, the competition is fierce with top candidates such as Olajide Omotayo, Taiwo Mati, Azeez Solanke and title defender Amadi Omeh from Edo, all ready to fight. LSTTA chairman Tunji Lawal praised the organizers and said that the rise for the table tennis event has hopefully been impressive, we can find the next Quadri Aruna during this year's gateway games.

