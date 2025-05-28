Sports
Football Breed: Righters, Casemiro, Delap, Mmedo, Semedo, Leoo
Chelsea have discussed a movement for Eintracht's Frankfurt's 22-year-old French attacker Hugo Ekitike. They also have a considerable interest in Sports Sweden Vooruit Viktor Gyokeres, 26, and Ipswich's Delap. (Independent)” external
Eintracht Frankfurt value Chelsea-goal Ekitike at 84m, Be it with a tradable payment structure. (Athletic)” external
Sunderland's 19-year-old English midfielder Jobe Bellingham is in Germany for transfer discussions with Eintracht Frankfurt – two days after he helped his club to win promotion. Borussia Dortmund – For those who played brother Jude – and Leipzig are also interested. (Sky Sports)” external
Manchester United Wolves and Portugal right back Nelson Semedo. The 31-year-old will be a free agent this summer. (Football transfers)” external
Bayer Leverkusen Sports director Simon Rolfes has confirmed the “concrete” interest of Liverpool in the 22-year-old Germany that midfielder Florian Wirtz attacks. (Sky Sport Germany – in German)” external
Napoli Sports director Giovanni Manna says they have worked on a deal to sign the Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, 33, for some time and “can see the finish line”. His contract with Manchester City Will expire next month. (Rai News – in Italian)” external
Chelsea” Bayern Munich And Manchester United have all shown concrete interest in signing AC Milan and Portugal Vooruit Rafael Leao, 25, this summer. (Team talk)” external
Newcastle have decided to take the option to extend the 33-year-old former English striker Callum Wilson's contract, but has held negotiations on a new incentive-based deal. (Athletic – Subscription required)” external
Ligue 1 newcomers Paris FC are interested in signing the 35-year-old Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, whose contract with Everton Will expire next month. (Foot Mercato – in French)” external
