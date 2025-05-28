Sports
SEC Football schedule -Expansion Debate looms during the spring meetings
Bales Deboer about the preservation of Alabama Football Roster for 2025
This is what Balen Deboer said about the Alabama football schedule on the way to 2025.
- The SEC is confronted with a choice with its future football schedule: choose rivalry games such as Alabama-Benennessee and Auburn-Georgia, or will it continue with cupcake games?
- If SEC finally embraces a ninth conference competition, this could come up with a financial reward for media partner ESPN.
- Rivalry Games promote the power of the brand of SEC, but can membership of the conference resist the catnip of competitions against directional schools?
Imagine the scene in Shawshank Redemption when the character of Morgan Freemans goes for the conditional sign, in the expectation to be rejected again. He commented on the mockery of the procedure and says bluntly, you go on and vote for your forms, Sonny, and don't stop wasting my time, because to tell you the truth, I don't (expletive) give.
Yes, that is just about my feelings summarized about this upcoming sec debate for football planning.
Stay at eight conference games, or go to nine, I don't care much anymore. Just bring the schedule format to a voice in what will be a controversial discussion item this week during the SEC Spring meetings and make a decision.
As it looks now, the SEC has not approved a schedule after the coming season 2025.
The SEC has continued this planning Charade for years since the announcement of Texas and Oklahoma who participated in the competition. Some members of the conference rather pretended to want an additional conference competition, only for painting, voice time and keep the eight-game conference schedule that is supplemented with a feast of non-conference Cupcake games.
Heated matchups: Arrange the 10 best sec football rivalry
Behind the middle: Splash every sec quarterback situation
Before this came the last time in 2023 for votes, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey implied that money would not be a driver In the planning decision. However, only an idiot would believe that. Money discussions, and some conference members were reluctant two years ago to add another conference game, unless ESPN, the media partner of Leagues, put more money on the table. ESPN did not sweeten the pot.
Sankey proclaimed in 2023 before the Schemastem that the conference at the forefront of college Athletics does not stand still. Days later, the SECS membership unanimously voted to stand still with an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Eighteen months later, the Big Ten led, which plays nine conference games, all conferences with four Playoff qualifications. The jokes write themselves.
Rivalry is in balance between Sec football schedule Debate
The SEC cared so much about secondary rivalry such as Chestnut-Georgia and Alabama-Tennessee in his division era that it has built up a planning format around maintaining those games. This following mood on the schedule will test how much determination still exists for protecting centuries -long rivalry games.
A conference schedule of nine competitions would enable secondary rivalry such as those two and others such as Texas-Texas A&M to continue annually. By moving ahead with an eight-game format, that secondary rivalry would bring under the threat of interruption, unless the competition explained its goal to have all schools play twice for a period of four years.
Rivalry scenes such as the Prayer in Jordan-Hare and Sigar-Puffing Tennessee fans Break down the goal posts and dip in the river After a long-awaited victory on the third Saturday in October, the SEC brand helps what it is.
But perhaps SECs will decide this week that it is more important to leave room on the schedule for Tennessee to play Furman and Kennesaw State, both will come to Neyland Stadium in 2026! Instead of Alabama, and for Auburn to struggle with Jacksonville State instead of Georgia.
And after the Mississippi beat Wofford with 92-0 in 2026, coach Lane Kiffin SEC Chanters! Second! and explain the power of the SEC (half of which the rebels did not play so strong) Rebels deserve a play -off offer With their 9-3 record.
Few SEC teams opt for 10 power conference games in the current format
Credit Alabama, Florida and South Carolina for collecting two power four non-conference opponents in 2025 to accompany the eight conference matches. When Florida Miami and Florida State hits a 9-3 record against a rigorous schedule, well, we can see a 9-3 Playoff team for the first time.
For comparison: the 13 other SEC teams only disappoint Nine Power Four. That is a less power four opponent than teams such as Arizona and Central Florida will play.
If Missouri succeeds in Central Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Massachusetts, Vanderbilt and another SEC team, the Tigers would be eligible.
That is the beauty of the eight-game conference schedule: Bowl bodies are waiting for average teams that can beat bad teams in their outdoor league.
The beauty of the SEC that adds a ninth conference game would be the creation of more matchups that fans want to view and broadcast media partners.
A less Cupcake game would also strengthen the SECS case if it is time to stump on large bids for bubble teams.
Even better, ESPN Maybe it's ready now To be fork in exchange for that ninth sec game.
The SEC could even time the rollout of a ninth conference match with Playoff extension that will probably come in 2026. A larger play -off would reduce the risk that an extra conference game would thwart the chance of play -off access to a team.
As an alternative, the SEC could stay at eight, can appear his nose in rivalry, reject the prospect of a larger payment day against ESPN, protect the cupcake games and maintain the Dintier Conference scheme that offers minimal resistance to the weaker weaker members of the competitions that protect a Liberty Bowl bod.
At this point there is not much left to debate. So keep going, Sonny, and call it as a voice.
Blake ToppmeyerIs the National College Football columnist of the USA Today Network. E -mail him on[email protected]. Follow him on X@Btoppmeyer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/ncaaf/sec/2025/05/27/sec-football-schedule-format-spring-meetings/83656610007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Desperate Palestinians overcoming a questionable model of Gaza food distribution | BBC News
- You may be sucking in nearly 70,000 plastic particles each year, and that's what it means for your health here
- Neoclassical growth in an interdependent world
- Indonesia New Police Bill: no more power, less surveillance
- WA Cricket promotes relationship Persatuan Cricket Indonesia with annual visit
- Liverpool Parade Accident: How was the tragedy spread
- 60 players called U-14 Girls National Talent Camp for us in Chula Vista, California.
- The Churches support Myanmar after four years of the coup, after two months of the earthquake
- Ogun wins table tennis mixed gold – This Daylive
- Pakistan, Turkey and Azerbaijan are started to strengthen the anti-Indian link
- Dirtipidum can be threatened by “obstruction of justice” for “Ghost diploma” Joko Widodo – Eramuslim
- KFC plans to invest 15 billion in the UK and Ireland to create thousands of jobs. Food and beverage industry