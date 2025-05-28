Bales Deboer about the preservation of Alabama Football Roster for 2025 This is what Balen Deboer said about the Alabama football schedule on the way to 2025.

The SEC is confronted with a choice with its future football schedule: choose rivalry games such as Alabama-Benennessee and Auburn-Georgia, or will it continue with cupcake games?

If SEC finally embraces a ninth conference competition, this could come up with a financial reward for media partner ESPN.

Rivalry Games promote the power of the brand of SEC, but can membership of the conference resist the catnip of competitions against directional schools?

Imagine the scene in Shawshank Redemption when the character of Morgan Freemans goes for the conditional sign, in the expectation to be rejected again. He commented on the mockery of the procedure and says bluntly, you go on and vote for your forms, Sonny, and don't stop wasting my time, because to tell you the truth, I don't (expletive) give.

Yes, that is just about my feelings summarized about this upcoming sec debate for football planning.

Stay at eight conference games, or go to nine, I don't care much anymore. Just bring the schedule format to a voice in what will be a controversial discussion item this week during the SEC Spring meetings and make a decision.

As it looks now, the SEC has not approved a schedule after the coming season 2025.

The SEC has continued this planning Charade for years since the announcement of Texas and Oklahoma who participated in the competition. Some members of the conference rather pretended to want an additional conference competition, only for painting, voice time and keep the eight-game conference schedule that is supplemented with a feast of non-conference Cupcake games.

Before this came the last time in 2023 for votes, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey implied that money would not be a driver In the planning decision. However, only an idiot would believe that. Money discussions, and some conference members were reluctant two years ago to add another conference game, unless ESPN, the media partner of Leagues, put more money on the table. ESPN did not sweeten the pot.

Sankey proclaimed in 2023 before the Schemastem that the conference at the forefront of college Athletics does not stand still. Days later, the SECS membership unanimously voted to stand still with an eight-game conference schedule for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Eighteen months later, the Big Ten led, which plays nine conference games, all conferences with four Playoff qualifications. The jokes write themselves.

Rivalry is in balance between Sec football schedule Debate

The SEC cared so much about secondary rivalry such as Chestnut-Georgia and Alabama-Tennessee in his division era that it has built up a planning format around maintaining those games. This following mood on the schedule will test how much determination still exists for protecting centuries -long rivalry games.

A conference schedule of nine competitions would enable secondary rivalry such as those two and others such as Texas-Texas A&M to continue annually. By moving ahead with an eight-game format, that secondary rivalry would bring under the threat of interruption, unless the competition explained its goal to have all schools play twice for a period of four years.

Rivalry scenes such as the Prayer in Jordan-Hare and Sigar-Puffing Tennessee fans Break down the goal posts and dip in the river After a long-awaited victory on the third Saturday in October, the SEC brand helps what it is.

But perhaps SECs will decide this week that it is more important to leave room on the schedule for Tennessee to play Furman and Kennesaw State, both will come to Neyland Stadium in 2026! Instead of Alabama, and for Auburn to struggle with Jacksonville State instead of Georgia.

And after the Mississippi beat Wofford with 92-0 in 2026, coach Lane Kiffin SEC Chanters! Second! and explain the power of the SEC (half of which the rebels did not play so strong) Rebels deserve a play -off offer With their 9-3 record.

Few SEC teams opt for 10 power conference games in the current format

Credit Alabama, Florida and South Carolina for collecting two power four non-conference opponents in 2025 to accompany the eight conference matches. When Florida Miami and Florida State hits a 9-3 record against a rigorous schedule, well, we can see a 9-3 Playoff team for the first time.

For comparison: the 13 other SEC teams only disappoint Nine Power Four. That is a less power four opponent than teams such as Arizona and Central Florida will play.

If Missouri succeeds in Central Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Massachusetts, Vanderbilt and another SEC team, the Tigers would be eligible.

That is the beauty of the eight-game conference schedule: Bowl bodies are waiting for average teams that can beat bad teams in their outdoor league.

The beauty of the SEC that adds a ninth conference game would be the creation of more matchups that fans want to view and broadcast media partners.

A less Cupcake game would also strengthen the SECS case if it is time to stump on large bids for bubble teams.

Even better, ESPN Maybe it's ready now To be fork in exchange for that ninth sec game.

The SEC could even time the rollout of a ninth conference match with Playoff extension that will probably come in 2026. A larger play -off would reduce the risk that an extra conference game would thwart the chance of play -off access to a team.

As an alternative, the SEC could stay at eight, can appear his nose in rivalry, reject the prospect of a larger payment day against ESPN, protect the cupcake games and maintain the Dintier Conference scheme that offers minimal resistance to the weaker weaker members of the competitions that protect a Liberty Bowl bod.

At this point there is not much left to debate. So keep going, Sonny, and call it as a voice.

