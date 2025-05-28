



Claremont, Calif.Senior Olivia Sver (Fort Lauderdale, FLA.) And Junior Macei cristiani (San Salvador, El Salvador) Babson College supplied his second consecutive NCAA Division III Doubles Championship with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over the best-placed Middlebury College Duo van Nina Farhat (Southborough, Mass.) And Sahana Raman (Acton, Mass. The victory was the 17th in a row for the third -placed duo of Soffer and Cristiani, who captured the first Ladies Championship of Babson in every sport last May. By taking into account one of their two losses in the year, Soffer and Cristiani end the season with a general record of 26-2 and the first back-to-back Division III championships since Julie Raventos and Linda Shin by Williams in 2015 and 2016. Farhat and Raman, who defeated Soffer and Cristiani 6-0 on March 19, end their year with a general record of 30-4. After splitting the first two games, Soffer and Cristiani won back-to-back decision points to grab control of the first set. Cristiani gathered to keep from 40-30 and she and Saffer knew a 40-15 deficiency in the next game for a service break on a double error for a 3-1 advantage. Farhat and Raman kept at a decisive point to bring their shortage back to 4-2, but Cristiani won her service game and broke Farhat for the second time to close the opening set. Both teams served during the first three games of the second set before Soffer tore a Cross-Court Backhand on Break-Point to give the beavers a 3-1 lead. The Panthers replied back with their own break, but Cristiani Blierde a Forehand winner along the line and Soffer followed with his own winner on Break Point to set up Babson 4-2. Cristiani kept Serve to bring the score to 5-2 and Babson went up 40-15 before getting their second consecutive title on a double error. Tournament Soffer and Cristiani, who are the first division III players who have been reaching three consecutive NCAA doubles final since 2014, are now 81-8 in general in the past three seasons.

The duo also has a 11-1 record in the NCAA Doubles Championship with 10 victories in straight sets.

Saffer ends her career as Babson's of all time leader in Singles (99), Doubles (97) and combined victories (196), while Cristiani is second in Singles (79), Doubles (83) and combined victories (162).

Soffer and Cristiani's three-set victory in the Doubles Championship match last year also came on 27 May.

