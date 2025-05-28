Ogun wins table tennis mixed gold – This Daylive





Host state Ogun added to his medal set in table tennis on the 22nd National Sports Festivaltagged Gateway Games 2024 by security of gold in the Mixed Doubles category. Ogun had already demanded two gold medals in the Para Table Tennis events on Monday. Building on that success, the duo of Bode Abiodun and Tosin Oribamishe yielded a stellar version in the final of the mixed doubles and Bayelsas Azeez Solanke and Iyanuoluwa Falana defeated. Their path to the final was not without challenges. In the semi -final they were confronted with fierce competition from Edos Rilwan Akanbi and Aminat Fashola. It was Abioduns experience that turned out to be decisive and the Ogun team helped achieve a narrow 3-2 victory to book their place in the final. In contrast to the heavily fought semi-final, the latter saw a dominant performance of the Ogun couple. They drove to a Straight sets 3-0 victory over Bayelsa, causing Ogun's gold medal count in table tennis to three. In the meantime, the singles competitions are warming up when they enter a critical phase. Defending women's champion Fatimo Bello of Delta has confidently declared her intention to retain the title. Expect another performance in this festival because nothing can prevent me from retaining the title. It will be more difficult this year, but I am completely ready for every opponent here in Abeokuta, Bello said. The Mens Singles event promises a fierce competition with more than ten top candidates, including foreign stars such as Olajide Omotayo, Bode Abiodun, Taiwo Mati, Bode Kayode and Azeez Solanke. They will be accompanied by local talents such as Matthew Kuti and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai, as well as title defender Amadi Omeh from Edo. Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA), Tunji Lawal, praised the organizers and emphasized the importance of talent identification at the festival. I have to recommend the state government of Ogun for setting up a great show. The turnout for the table tennis event has been impressive. With more participating players, we increase our opportunities to discover new talent. This is a promising development for the sport in Nigeria. Hopefully we can find the next Quadri Aruna during this year's gateway games, Lawal said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thisdaylive.com/2025/05/28/gateway-games-2024-ogun-wins-table-tennis-mixed-gold/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos