WA Cricket promotes relationship Persatuan Cricket Indonesia with annual visit
WA Cricket, Persatuan Cricket Indonesia (PCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) joined forces in Bali earlier this month for a dynamic week of cricket development, education and strategic planning as part of their current collaboration.
Last month, 11 from wa crickets high-performance staff, including WA and Perth Scorchers head coaches Becky Grundy and Adam Voges and general director of High Performance & Elite-Teams Kade Harvey spent five days with the PCI High Performance Program in Bali, to develop further relationships between the two organizations, staff, and players players.
WA Cricket employees were able to visit the high-performance head office in Bali to view the facilities of closer, a better understanding of their senior programs and specialized training sessions for players.
We have framed it a bit like an education week, but it was really just a chance to build a relationship with Indonesia cricket more and to support them where we can develop their powerful teams, Harvey explained.
Tried to support the growth of an associated nation to help the game become internationally stronger and I think that is fun for us to be able to do.
The four pillars (high -quality support, development of athlete, coach development and development of facilities) of the initial memorandum of agreement (MOU) between the two organizations were again the focus of the visit, while WA Cricket passes on her extensive knowledge to the budding cricket nation.
A visit to a high level to the proposed new stadium started the procedure of a week, with WA Cricket Turf Manager Nathan Saville joins representatives of PCI and ICC to assess site plans, drainage, structural design and the plans for future infrastructure.
Indonesian players participated in workshops on sports sciences and sports medicine undertaken by WA Cricket Head Physical Performance Coach and SSM manager Toby Horak, while the main sports psychologist and head of team and player development Jack Hudson-William's players gave insight into the importance of mental skills such as Elite-Letten.
Practical coaching sessions were also performed, led by Grundy and Voges. These sessions are designed to build capacity, encourage best practices and introduce modern training techniques to support the growth of cricket in Indonesia.
We were really impressed by the level of talent and passion and energy and love for the game, “said Harvey.
It's about how we can help them to be more competitive and play a higher level of cricket.
UMPIRE -Training was also part of the visit, with the delivery of coaching of level 2 and level 1/2 courses led by WA Cricket UMPIRE Coach and talent specialist James Hewitt.
The visit was concluded with a simulated match scenario, giving players, coaches and referees the opportunity to apply and refine their newly constructed knowledge in real time. During these sessions, the Bali-Consul General, Mrs. Jo Stevens and consular staff visited the location to meet participants and to receive an update on the joint initiative.
In recent years, WA Cricket has developed into one of the most successful powerful programs in the Australian sport and will pass on their extensive knowledge to Persataun by working closely together to develop tailor-made power and conditioning programs for their athletes.
I think it throws a light on the path for those players to get through, to see a player come down and be part of one of the most important domestic tournaments in the world. I think it can only help to inspire the next generation of players, Harvey said.
We will try to continue to expand that, whether there are possibilities for their players to play Prime Minister Cricket here, WO is certainly open to support that via the most important cricket system.
The early stages, but the week was very useful and hopefully, seeing players such as Tori in the tournament, help from a path perspective.
The WA government via the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries is an important supporter of WA Cricket and the game at all levels, including the memorandum of conformity with Persataun Cricket Indonesia.
Sport and recreation creates lively, inclusive and connected WA communities.
