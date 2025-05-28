Football season tickets for sale this week – University of Nebraska

Husker fans have an opportunity to be part of the 2025 football season at Memorial Stadium by becoming a season ticket holder. The remaining season ticket inventory will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on Huskers.com.

Season ticket prices start at $420 for seven home games, which represents the best per-game value for fans. The ticket options include locations in club seating, sideline and end zones.

Nebraska’s 2025 home schedule is highlighted by games against Michigan, USC and Iowa. Michigan returns to Memorial Stadium for the second time in three seasons, while USC plays in Lincoln for the first time since 2007 and makes its first appearance at Memorial Stadium as a Big Ten school. Nebraska closes the regular season with its annual Black Friday rivalry matchup with Iowa on Nov. 28. The Huskers also play host to Akron (Sept. 6), Houston Christian (Sept. 13), Michigan State (Oct. 4) and Northwestern (Oct. 25) in 2025.

Husker fans will also have upcoming opportunities to purchase a Husker Football 3-Game Mini Plan for the 2025 season, as well as single-game tickets. The 3-game mini plan will go on sale on Tuesday, June 10, with single-game tickets available for purchase on Monday, June 30.

Game times for several of Nebraska’s 2025 home games will be announced later this week. The remainder of the game times will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

Husker Football 3 Game Mini Plan on Sale: June 10

Pick 1 from each group

Group 1: Michigan, USC

Group 2: Michigan State, Northwestern, Iowa

Group 3: Akron, Houston Christian

Price: $185

Tiered on-sale through the Huskers Athletic Fund Ranking System begins at 9 a.m., general public at 3 p.m.

Husker Football Single Game On Sale: June 30