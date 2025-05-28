Tigerblog has always loved Dodie Calavecchio, class of 1988.

She was a four-fold all-Iivy League selection in women's football as a goalkeeper, and she was the second tiger who was honored as League Player of the Year in her sport when she won the prize in 1985. She was also named the women's football football of the Ivy League.

She spent a year as head coach of the Women's Hockey team, in 1994. She even spent her last year in the Women's Hockey team.

Nowadays she is an accomplished architect. TB had not heard of her for a long time, so his first reaction last week to receive an e -mail from her was to smile.

Then he read the e -mail.

Dodie asked TB if he had heard the news about the death of Lisa Brown Miller, the one -time head coach of women's hockey in Princeton. She said she wasn't sure if TB had been in Princeton when Brown Miller was, and the answer was yes, he was, and yes, he knew her.

Brown Miller was only 58 years old at the time of her death.

Brown Miller, a resident of New Jersey, played college hockey and then joined the American national team of women at a time when there was no ladies hockey at the Olympic Games. She was in four American teams who finished in second place to Canada at the world championships, and she and her teammates chose a really good time to break the very first gold medal on the 1998 Winter Games in Japan.

She coached the Tigers of 1991-96, with a record of 60-46-5 and two Ivy League championships.

Tigerblog had not heard from her as Dodie's e -mail. It is always amazing to see that someone you knew was gone, especially someone who is younger than you.

In this case it was no different. You can read the death notice of Brown Miller HERE (And it is painful to have to write that).

Princeton Women's Hockey has only had five head coaches in the entire history. It is about to get a seventh.

The first head coach was Bill Quackenbush, who took over when the program reached Varsity status in 1979. Quakenbush was a former NHL player who had played for the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins back when the competition had only six teams.

The second was Bob Ewell, who, among other things, the father is the great Nate Ewell, one of the favorite Princetonians of the TB ever. Brown Miller was Ewell's assistant coach and she took over for him.

When she left in 1996 to devote herself to the national team full -time, she was replaced by a former men's player, Jeff Kampersal, whose term of office lasted 21 years and 327 victories. When Kampy became Penn State's head coach, the main job went to his top assistant, Cara Morey.

And now her term of office is also closed.

The news broke last week that Morey Princeton left to become the general manager of the expansion of Vancouver team in the Professional Women's Hockey League. Read more about it HERE.

Morey, a Canadian, played in Brown (where she was an all-American in ice hockey and field hockey), but she has been part of Princeton Women's Hockey for 14 years since 2017. Her best season was in 2019-2020, when she led the team to the ECAC championship.

Had the pandemic did not come, Princeton had an just as good chance as every team to win the NCAA title.

Usually your Princeton Women's Hockey and the last week of May associate, but that is where things are now.

The news about Morey's departure brought up feelings of appreciation for everything she did in Princeton and good wishes for her next challenge. It must be exciting and a bit daunting to rebuild a professional team, especially with just a few months to do this.

The news about Brown Miller?

That was just terrible.

Tigerblog sends his participation to her family.