Sports
Vineyard Boys, Girls Tennis Teams Swep League titles
Both the Marthas Vineyard Regional High School Boys and Girls Tennis Teams wipe the Atlantic Cape COD League championships, both ended with undefeated 10-0 competition records and 15-1 total seasons.
The two squadrons provided their championship titles early, surpassed competitors and collected a pointed total that was impassable for the other teams to reach before the end of the season.
Earlier this month, the girls sealed their undefeated competition campaign, with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Falmouth.
That completed our competition schedule and placed us on 10-0, head coach Bill Rigali told The Times. We knew it would be a tough match against Falmouth, because the first time we played them was close by, and it was close this time too.
The six extra matches of the team are all non-league but count for the qualifications of the state.
Rigali has credited the success of the girls team to the development of returning players, a team that focuses on improving the basic principles and strong leadership.
I think our most important players who returned from last year have gained a lot of experience, said Rigali.
Second -year Laina Dubin and Leah Thomson, and seniors Elle Pennington, Ella Moran and Clementine Zendender, were all returning players, the key to the success of the team that Rigali said.
Our starters played a lot of tennis last year and the experience from that was important; Everyone improved their games to come to the next level, and the leadership of our captains they have done excellent work to keep the team together and concentrate, he said
The Captains of the Girls Nistist Team are seniors Ellie PenningtonAnd Sophie Winters and Second -year Laina Dubin.
The depth of the girls' team also turned out to be crucial, with players as a second -year student Tessa Schulz, Junior Eleanore Mone, second -year Maple Martone and second -year students who offered to win big competitions.
It was very important to have that depth from eight to nine players when someone was out of the line -up, Rigali said. I think that was a big key to our success.
They won almost all the matches they stepped to play, he added.
The girls' team went from seven total victories last year and 0-6 in their independent schedule, to 15 matches won in total, together with five of the six from their independent schedule.
Those teams were also almost the same teams, Rigali said. They had them the same team and I think that once early in the season started to be successful against some of the strong programs, which gave them some confidence.
Rigali emphasized the importance of improving basic principles, community support, good preparation and having fun as keys to the success of the team this year.
I always say focus on the basic principles of the game, and prepare yourself on and next to the field so that you are ready to play and have fun when you are there, he added. If they remain faithful to those values, everything else takes care of themselves.
Both teams are now ready for play -offs of the state, each hosting their opening matches on the Fennessy Courts of the island of High Schools. Those competitions are not planned from Tuesday.
The boys' team, under head coach Nicole Macy, also showed unparalleled dominance this season and reflected the success of the girls.
