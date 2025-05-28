County Cricket: Nottinghamshire flies in Division One during the break | County Championship

Ball One: Pennington cashed in

Nottinghamshire bounced back from the defeat of previous weeks to go in the T20 Blast break with a handy lead of 10 points at the top of the County Championship. Yorkshire, a difficult return to the top flight, were their victims, the leaders simply too strong in Headingley.

Ben Slater (52 and 78) and Joe Clarke (64 and 94) gave the bowlers something to work with, but it was the craft of Mohammad Abbas, with a first innings 6 for 45, and the hostility of Dillon Pennington, with a second innovation 5 for 106, supported by Liam Patterson-Whites.

The Pakistani artist is available for only six games, but Abbas is so close to a certain thing if you will find in first -class cricket questions fans of Hampshire, shaved his services this season and queens in the seventh. Pennington has been in England's conversation for years, but is still only 26 and can finally find the core strength and consistency that is needed to realize its potential. Hell must be carefully managed if he wants to lead the attack in Abbass -but Haseb Hameed knows everything about how injury can destroy the form, so I am sure he will do the right one.

Nottts finished in one place above the relegated Lancashire and last season has those two provinces now support Division two. It's a funny old game.

Ball two: Porter cannot wear Essex to win

It was a frustrating on-day four in the oval, although Essex would probably have felt more disadvantaged as the clouds rolled over Kennnington.

Surreys Late Order had once again driven them in a first innings lead of 62 with two and a half days to play and a well -known story probably seemed to play during the holiday weekend. But the Surrey Pacers were weakened by a Bazballing Paul Walter, who made 118 at the top of the order, and the 20-year-old Charlie Allison who improved his first class best from 28 to 140, the child who brought the battle to a number of very experienced bowlers.

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley would not have been discouraged by a target of 418 to four or so and so they did it earlier, but when a partnership was set to launch, the Canny pair Simon Harmer and Jamie Porter took a wicket or the ground staff intervened.

The draw keeps Surrey in second place, but Essex could have really done with the victory, their only success of the first half of the season that comes against the Whipping Boys Worcestershire.

Ball three: JS? Ms more if

At least one Lancastian enjoys his cricket. John Simpson, born in Bury, was one of My County Cricketers of the Year in 2024 and simply wore his form in the One Division as if he were moving from a clubs to his Sunday XI on Saturday XI. A third century of the season, which contributes to a matching 173-run stand for the sixth Wicket with Finn Hudson-Prentice, founded Jack Carsons Second Innings Five-Fer and a comfortable victory for Sussex in Hampshire.

It took 16 years for the Wicketkeeper-Batter to take the responsibilities of the captain, but halfway in the provincial competition, Simpson blooms. His team is third in the table and he is third on the Run-Scoring Ladder, with 675 out of 84.

Ball four: Somerset set for better things?

No team has put their fans through the mill as a Somerset. They opened the season with two draws and two defeats then produced a hat trick of victories. Nobody in Taunton should be reminded of what it is killing.

Lewis Gregory men made the long journey to Chester-le-Street and it probably seemed to be a wasted journey with the last pair at the Crease Still 149 runs on the back of the first innings. Focus on a handy last wicket stand and bring to Matt Henry, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius and Craig Overton. That quartet has more than 400 first -class competitions between them, in which they have taken more than 1,400 wickets, and they are soon at work.

If a batter makes a century, a target of 265 looks a lot easier and Tom Lammonby was that man, who set up an unbeaten 139 with Tom Abell to cruise over the line. Lammonby, not yet 25, was one of my provincial cricketers of the year 2020, that strange Covid summer. With an average of 32 and only eight tons in 68 first -class competitions, it is a grant to say that he did not kick as expected. At least not yet.

Tom Lammonby hit an unbeaten 139 when Durham Somerset defeated in Chester-le-Street. Photo: Mi News/Nurphoto/Shutterstock

Ball five: Handscombs Nutje Hand

Who expected Leicestershire to be halfway through the team? Five victories and two draws from seven games enables Peter Handscombs team to let Freewheel be free -sum and autumn competitions, but they are beautiful and can be forgiven for a little provisional reprogramming of the satnavs for 2026.

Lancashire were the newest opponents who were swept aside within three days by a new irresistible team effort. There was only one wicket in the game for the so far not to stop sailor Ian Holland, but that opened the door for Logan van Beek to lead the attack with Seven and Josh Hull to underline his return to full fitness with five wickets.

The match turned on the third-wicket record partner of 256 between Rehan Ahmed and Lewis Hill, who both plunder Ton against better than four points at a time. It was the second century of the season of the season, both from Lancashire, because, more and more convincing, he turns into an all -rounder. Ahmed seems to enjoy beating this attack Note you, who is not?

Ball six: daffodils bloom in May

Another large partnership of the middle order from two centurions turned out to be the key when Glamororgan took a third victory over the bouncer to become third and in the explosion in Great Heart.

After lost Marnus Labuschagne with the scoreboard with 52 for 3 and with the old Pros Toby Roland-Jones and Ryan Higgins in the Groove for Middlesex, the reliable Sam Northeast was accompanied by the Mercurial Kiran Carlson and 228 runs were added in contrasting starses. Chris Cooke had time to make his sixth score of the season between 36 and 69, before Glamor organ was fired for 383, about 100 more than Roland-Jones meant when he invited them to turn to Sophia Gardens.

Only Sam Robson offered a lot of resistance to the bowling of the home team when 20 Wickets fell in Middlesex in fewer overs than Glamororgans 10, the Australian Bowler Matt Kuhnemann test who delivers the slow left-wing task description with six seconds of the innings victims. Kuhnemann has returned strongly after he had cleaned up his action by assessors and was recently rewarded with a central contract by Cricket Australia. He is for Nathan Lyon in the pecking order for the time being, but he is nine years younger than the gray goat and perhaps it might be the first choice to come the ashes of 2027.

This article is of The 99.94 Cricket blog