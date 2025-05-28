



Photo thanks to Jim Garvey Mankato, Minn. — Head coach Todd Hoffner has announced that Mitchell Collicott Will become a member of the Maverick Football Coaching -Staff as the Defenseline Coach of the team. “We are looking forward to his work ethics, passion and real players' relationships that Mitch will bring to the line of defense,” Hoffner said. “The experience that Mitch gained with playing DII football, which coaches the position for years and is a defensive coordinator, will help our defensive unit stopping the run and getting it after the quarterback.” Collicott joined the UW-LA Crosse Coaching Staff in 2022 in 2022 as the defensive line coach, where he coached several Wiac All-Conference-Honores. In 2024 he also served as a coordinator of the team. During the 2023 season, UWL only allowed 23.2 points per game, because the Eagles allowed 338.7 Yards to attack per game. In 2024 UWL led the Wiac in bags and awkward recovered. The Eagles also ended in the top four in scoring defense, Yards allowed, hasty yards allowed and passing by allowed while they went on to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Before he came to UW-LA Crosse, Collicott served for Four Seasons (2018-21) as a defensive line coach in Chadron State. He coached two all-rmac honorable mentions during the 2021 season when Chadron State ended in the upper half of the conference in scoring and hasten defense. Collicott obtained his non -bredged (2019) and graduated (2021) degrees from the state of Chadron. He was named Teamcaptain during the 2017 season and earned All-RMAC second team awards while playing in all 11 games while registering 45 tackles. He earned an RMAC all-conference honorable mention in 2016 after recording 54 tackles.

