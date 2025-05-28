



93 years in the making. The Confetti flew, the trophy was hoisted and Team USA won the gold medal he had dreamed of at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship.

With a final score of 1-0, Buffalo Sabres Forja Tage Thompson tore the puck of the bottom circle and let him slide over the Swiss goalkeeper. Helmets, gloves and sticks touched the ice while players jumped into each other's arms in celebration. On the Roster, MSU Junior attacker Isaac Howard helped to make the dream come true, alongside MSU head coach Adam Nightingale, who served as an assistant coach during the tournament. Both continue to build on already impressive careers. In just his second season, Nightingale De Spartans led to their first NCAA tournament performance since 2012 and their first tournament takeover since 2008. With a record of 69-35-9 during his first three seasons, he and his team continue to hunt for the first frozen four appearance programs since the 2007 National Championship. Nightingales History With Team USA runs deep. Prior to his already legendary coaching career at MSU, he spent two seasons at the National Team Development Program in Plymouth, Michigan. His last season with the program resulted in a silver medal at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship. Back in East Lansing, Nightingale is building a selection with striking returners and highly promoted recruits. With the gold medal now under his belt, he could view a world championship and a national championship in the same year in the same year. Howard appeared in four games during the tournament and took one assist on the way to the Gold Medal Game. The history of Wisconsin with Team USA dates from 2020, when he earned a silver medal at the Olympic Games of the Youth. He also conquered gold at the IIHF U20 world championship in 2025 and Silver next to Nightingale in 2022. Coming from a crowned season of Hobey Baker, Howard Stellaire songs placed on MSU in his junior year with 26 goals and 26 assists. He was named Big Ten Player of the Year, a first team All-Big Ten Selection, Big Ten Score Champion, Big Ten Tournament MVP and an AHCA First Team All-American. With Howard went back to MSU and a collection of talent from the Canadian Hockey League and Transfer Portal with him, Howard, Nightingale and the Spartans are ready to make a different title in the 202526 season. Support student media!

Consider donating to the Staatsnieuws and help finance the future of journalism. Discussion Share and Discuss “MSU Hockeys Howard and Nightingale win gold medal with American hockey” On social media.

