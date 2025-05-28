Kirby Smart on the future of the University Football balls Kirby Smart urges leaders to prioritize the future of the game over personal or conference agendas in play -off conversations.

Miramar Beach, Fla. Let us not look beyond the obvious and in the ridiculous wading.

They are football coachesOK? Their task is to win games, and everything must be seen by that lens.

Even paradigm change in sport.

So while just about everyone else who is associated with university football sniffing through the weeds of drastic change, SEC -football coaches are talking about schedule management during the annual spring meetings of the competitions. That's good, Bubba.

The schedule and scheduling management, up to the long snapper of the third team.

If I lose two long snappers, where do I get my third? Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko said.

And if you can't believe a coach in the biggest, worst conference in the entire university football, such tone deafness would say when the world crashes at 70 percent of sport, that's just the beginning.

The biggest problem from our perspective is that during the season we have no access to a rotating selection (such as the NFL), Elko said. The fear we have is if you hit an eruption of injuries, there is no way to resolve it.

On a schedule of 105 people.

It is here where we, so short, pause to enjoy the absurdity of that explanation and underline how detached coaches are. Again, it's not their fault; They are paid to win games.

They are not paid to repair the Playoff format of the Football College, or negotiate conditions about an income concept of the media rights, or think of billions from Back -Pay to former players, or have an impact on the SEC that plays eight or nine conference games.

They received football parameters and told to win football matches within those parameters or you are. It is about as simple and fierce as it becomes.

So while university football is getting closer to an NFL model, coaches wonder why the sports leaders refuse to embrace the benefits of a professional structure. Why there are not one, but two free players transfer sports.

One access to free movement and a non -covered salary pool (because that is what it will be with private -zerul deals) is bad enough. Two snacks at the Apple for players, say coaches, is devastating for development.

On a schedule of 105 people.

It is really difficult to play in a championship environment and have to do with it, said Georgia Coach Kirby Smart.

Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest, worst coach in the entire university football, that really said.

But when I brought that up as a complaint or a problem, Smart continued, I was told that there was no crying of the yacht.

And he was dead seriously.

Smart has everything he could want with his Alma Mater, and every possible advantage to win. It also helps that he is the best coach in the company, and Georgia will do everything to keep him happy.

Smart once flew in a helicopter to a football match in the high school of a recruit and landed directly next to the field before the game started. He and his staff recruit better than anyone in sport, and he has the most talented selection in the nation every year.

On the other side of De Grur, where reality lives, Smu chose to abandon millions in the media rights from the ACC to arrive in the door of Power Conference Football after paying a somewhat essentially an initiation costs of $ 200 million.

The same SMU that somehow trampled in one way or another by the hardships of building a team and earned a place in the play -off of the University Football.

In the first season of Big Boy Football.

I mean, imagine that Smu had lost two long snappers on the way. The horror.

To be honest with these SEC coaches of millions of dollars, they are customary. When a plan works, they stay on it.

Who among us could not only have seen change, but a completely on a side track system that develops into an unthinkable abyss?

We saw where this went when NIL started, Elko said, because of course they did. I don't think it's a surprise for us as soon as that can be opened.

So now they ask for a single transfer portal window, one that has no influence on the schedule building. That is a bit like asking for peace in the middle.

There are pitfalls for both winter and spring portals. Place the portal window in the winter, after the regular season, and everyone trades schedule management during the late season.

Place the portal window in the spring and everyone has to deal with a changed selection after three months of preparation and exercise for the coming season. Teams would then spend a majority of summer reorganizing a selection, and in some cases the face of a team changes completely.

Then there is another Teeny Weeny Problem: If you think that messing around with players is getting out of hand now, imagine what it looks like in a only spring portal.

If there was a (portal) somewhere between the end of the last game of the season, and the start of the spring ball, that would be ideal, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said. But I don't think there are many presidents in line to shift the beginning of spring emester for the play -off of the University Football.

You never know. After all, it is the sec.

Where long snappers mean everything.

Matt Hayes is the Senior National College Football Writer for USA Today Sports Network. Follow him on X @Mathayescfb.