The Armenian diaspora is filled with budding athletes in all sports. One of College Tennis Rising Stars is in San Diego: Kristina Nordikyan. She just completed her second -year season at the University of San Diego in a historical way. In an exclusive interview with the WeeklyNordikyan opened her challenging yet rewarding year.

There were many mixed emotions. We were very hungry for what the season would bring, and we did our best to keep ourselves together through all the difficult times. We fought many injuries and diseases, so we just took it while the cameconterling we could do and perform at the best of our capacities, Nordikyan said.

The tennis team of the University of San Diegos Womens had consistently stacked the chances against them. This did not prevent the Toreros from securing their very first West Coast Conference (WCC) Titlea championship that came with his fair share of adversity.

It was difficult here and there, because we would play with fewer players than we had to, so we would automatically start with a point down. We tried very hard not to concentrate on that, Nordikyan said.

The start of the second season of the Nordikyans was not filled with many ups. The team started the season with a record of 5-8, with crucial WCC matches ahead.

It was not easy for players, even in practice, felt like something missing, Nordikyan explained. It is very difficult to have full confidence to enter the competition day. So we simply focused on what the coaches told us: check what you can control. Do your work and take a good look at what is happening.

After a few canceled games, San Diegos floated 5-8 record as a cloud. But it was around this part of the season that something clicked within the team. Nordikyan describes a change that would translate into court.

To this day I try to find out what the click was. We had a few weeks off because of rain restrictions and competitions that were canceled. It was good to take a break and try to get everyone as healthy as possible. I think that might be part of it, but we also had a very important team meeting just before the game of the conference. The coaches said, we will probably face a lot of adversity, but we have the chance to write history this season and we know that we can do it here with this group.

That motivating meeting illuminated a fire under the Toreros. The energy in practice was incredible. Everyone jumped from each other's energy, and it was just like that, so nice that match days made even better. After the first few victories, the momentum started to shift. We started to feel good. We had everyone on the field every day, Nordikyan explained.

The victories of the five consecutive conference would follow through Portland, Loyola Marymount, Saint Marys, Pacific and eventually Pepperdine. Everyone started to get this feeling that oh, this will really be. The Pepperdine Matchwe had circled it on our calendar. There were often times we could fold, but the energy was incredible. The fight was incredible and we wanted it all so much. It was just a perfect timing for us.

The match against Pepperdine was one for the history books. The 4-3 victory was the first victory of San Diegos against Pepperdine in 13 years, with the WCC title on Senior Day being held with the help of a large comeback.

Nerves were given a bit for all of us. The turning point was the double point. For my partner and I to come back from five competition points to conquer that it was really cool for our teami, and I am so happy that it happened, Nordikyan said.

It is fair to say that Nordikyan and her team have left everything on the tennis court to end the WCC. It is so nice to deal with the crowd and let us cheer on the sidelines. That feeling when you run to your teammate and all jump and cry around and scream, it's incredible. Especially if you know it was made history with your team.

Sophomore season for Nordikyan was not only emphasized in college play. On March 9, she had the opportunity between her packed scheme to hit with ladies tennis suspension star Elina Avanesyan in Glendale, California. The clinic was organized by Homenetmen Glendale Ararat in collaboration with the Keron Development Foundation.

I remember getting a text from a friend who asked, are you going to strike Elina? I had something like that, no, not that I know. But I thought, oh wait, if she needs someone, I am wonderful to do it, Nordikyan explained.

I actually got in touch with my sister and said: do you know if they are looking for someone to hit her? So my sister, as my manager, put his hand out of the organization and said: let my sister hit with Elina. Two days later I took the train to LA, and it was just incredible. I am really lucky that my coaches let me do that in the middle of the season.

A season full of learning experiences, unique opportunities and historical triumph would mean nothing without the constant support that Nordikyan received from her family.

Because of all the ups and downs, family is always there. I think they sometimes get sick every day and my phone calls, but they are great, especially my big sister. Big shouts for her, because she is always there for me. I don't think my family missed a home game since I went to San Diego. It's nice to have that support in the stands, Nordikyan said.

Reflection at the end of the season is not only reserved for the athlete. The Weekly Also spoke with Kristinas -sister, Araksya, who says she was overcome with joy and would see her younger sister grow with every swing of the tennis racket.

It has been downright inspiring. On the field I saw her pushing herself past limits, staying dedicated and navigating both victories and setbacks with courage and determination. But what stood out even more is her personal growth. She has not only grown as a athlete, but as a young lady with goal and integrity. It was incredible to witness.

Don't be surprised if you see the Nordikyan name more often in tennis. Kristina is now preparing for her junior season with San Diego, and her sister knows that it will be filled with more opportunities for Kristina to prove herself and get closer to her sister.

What made me most proud and, to be honest, was a bit emotional to see her rise against the best in the country, while she only had a fraction of the means. Tennis is an incredibly prosperous sport, something I was always aware of, but traveling with her really opened my eyes for the differences. While many of her opponents arrived early with private coaches, my sister showed up with nothing but her talent and determination. Looking back, I am sure that those travel brought us incredibly close. It was just we navigate two by Layovers, car rental, weather for the weather and a few heavy Deuce-Point calls, said Araksya.

Now, with experience and lessons in her back pocket, Kristina is looking ahead to what another historical season could be. I think there will be more fire in us and more would crave it. We have experienced lows and highlights and tried to keep a balance. The biggest collection meal would probably stay together as a team. It is important to stay close and trust each other. College Tennis is a team of sport, you need everyone, Nordikyan said.