







Football

27-5-2025 14:14:00 Mike Williams

Normal, sick. Isu -head coach Brock Played Has a vacancy on his coaching staff filled with hiring Dru Richardson, who joins the Redbird football staff as an assistant coach who works with the defensive backs. Richardson will collaborate with veteran Redbird Assistant Coach Cody Deti To guide the ISU defensive Achterveld. Richardson comes to Illinois State of Elmhurst University, where he spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach. “DRU comes to us that we are strongly recommended for coaches we know and trust Elmhurst and Illinois Wesleyan,” Spack explained. “As a former collegial defensive back, he brings knowledge to the position and his experience as a defensive Play-Caller will only help what we are trying to do in the secondary. His fame with the recruitment landscape of Chicago is also a big plus for our program, because we will be on the program every year. Richardson came to Elmhurst after a season as the defensive backs coach and academic coordinator at Illinois Wesleyan. Richardson also stopped Berry College from 2020-22 as defensive backs and strength and conditioning coach, in Ohio Northern of 2018-2020 as safety coach, and at Roosevelt University as a graduate assistant of 2016-18. “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to become a member of the coaching staff in the state of Illinois,” said Richardson. “This is a program with a rich tradition and history, and I look forward to contributing to its continuous success. I can't wait to work with the student athletes and to help them grow both on and outside the field.” Richardson, a four-year-old letter winner at Robert Morris University (currently Roosevelt University) of 2012-2016, was a member of the Naia's Top Rushing Defense in 2014 as a defensive back, allowing 75.8 rushing Yards per match and led his team to a 29-14 record in his time at Robert Morris. Richardson has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration to Robert Morris, where he graduated Summa Cum Laude and was a member of the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society. He has also obtained a master's degree in management with a concentration of sports administration at the University of Roosevelt. Goredbirds.com and the Illinois State Redbirds -app: Your sources for Illinois State tickets, Weisbecker Athletic Fund -Gifts, Multimedia, Redbird -Merchandise, photos and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goredbirds.com/news/2025/5/27/richardson-hired-as-redbird-football-defensive-backs-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

