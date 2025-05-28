



Amherst, Mass. University of Massachusetts Hockey welcomes 6-2, 192 pound Vooruit Owen Mehlenbacher in the team for the 2025-26 season, head coach Greg Carvel announced on Tuesday. Mehlebacher, who after two seasons in Wisconsin comes to the minute temen, was drawn up by the Detroit Red Wings at no. 201 General on the NHL design of 2022 in the seventh round. He joins Forward Mikey Deangelo as the second new addition to the UMass selection for the coming season. University of Massachusetts Hockey welcomes 6-2, 192 pound Vooruit Owen Mehlenbacher in the team for the 2025-26 season, head coachannounced on Tuesday. Mehlebacher, who after two seasons in Wisconsin comes to the minute temen, was drawn up by the Detroit Red Wings at no. 201 General on the NHL design of 2022 in the seventh round. He joins Forward Mikey Deangelo as the second new addition to the UMass selection for the coming season. “Owen has a big size and plays a solid two -way match, well -completed game,” said Carvel. “While Owen continues to build up strength and gets used to our playing style, we project him to be another power that will be effective at both ends of the ice. Another young man of high quality will add to our culture and make large jumps forward as a player we will help come to the next level.” In two seasons in Wisconsin, Mehlenbacher appeared in 51 games and he amounted to 10 points on five goals and five assists with one Power-Play goal and one game winner. The resident of Fort Erie, Ontario, was appointed as the Academic All-Big Ten team in 2025-26 and helped the Dassen to reach the NCAA tournament as a first-year student in 2024-25 and earned the Otto Breitenbach/Curtis Joseph of the team of the team. Before he played lecture hockey, Mehlenbacher has the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2022-23 leader, before being traded to the Fargo Force. He amounted to 19 goals and 50 points in 57 games between the two teams and added three goals and four points in nine play -off games for Fargo. During the 2021-22 campaign with Muskegon, Mehlenbacher placed 50 points over 65 games on 21 goals and 29 assists and was named the All-Academic team of the USHL. In his first season with the Lumberjacks in 2020-21, he registered 14 points (8G, 6A) in 50 games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2025/5/27/mehlenbacher-joins-university-of-massachusetts-hockey-squad-for-2025-26 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos