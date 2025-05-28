Eric and Bernard serve a thriller while Vetts champions are decided

May 28, 2025 | Susie -Friends

The Vetts (Veterans English Table Tennis Society) closed a record-breaking season with 330 players who participated in his Blue Riband Tournament, the Vetts National Masters Championships on WV Active, Wolverhampton.

De Vetts is an independent society that promotes table tennis in a friendly and competitive environment for all players aged 40 and older. It contains a series of regional master tournaments; Team events and supports other rating tournaments throughout the country during the season, culminating in the Grand Final, the Vetts National Masters Championships.

The Vetts National Masters Championships are open to all VETTS members who compete for 24 prestigious titles in singles and double in age categories from more than 40 to more than 90 during a weekend.

More than 90s

Winner (right) Bernard Harrison with second (left) Eric Renshaw

One of the highlights of the tournament is the brightly disputed competition for the 90s that this year defender the 94-year-old Eric Renshaw pushed to the utmost by newcomer the 93-year-old Bernard Harrison.

In an event that attracted a huge and enthusiastic audience, Bernard took the title 15-13 in the fifth, and the entire hall stopped playing to give the non-generic warriors a standing ovation.

More than 40s

On the other side of the age spectrum, the 40s saw the arrival of new talent when several players from abroad participated in the event. Jacek Koziarski from Poland came overly in a final of three set about Oleh Biletskyi (13-11, 11-6, 11-8). Jacek had postponed Jason Ramage in the quarter -final phase and Adam Klos in the Semis.

Oleh was completely pushed in his run-up to the final with a 11-8 victory in the fifth set of the quarterfinals over several Vetts champion Lorestas Trumpa's cash and an even tighter semi-final, 11-9 in-the-fifth over Guang Shi.

Lorestas and Guang have picked up gold in the Heren O/40S Doubles, who defeated Jacek and partner Roman Doryn in the final.

However, Jacek added a second gold to his migration with Gabriela Tankel in the mixed Doubles final against Adam Fuzes & Sara Williams.

Mixed double winners, Gabriela Tankel and Jacek Koziarski (Jacek also won men O/40S and became second in the double of Heren O/40S.

The women's event was dominated by Estonian friends Kaitlin Poldveer and Pill Veersaar with Kaitlin who came up as the winner (11-1, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3). The Estonian couples were refused a second gold in the ladies of more than 40 as friends and multiple Vetts Masters winners, Hurey Ahmetoglu & Tumay Ekrem took gold in a final of three set, (11-6, 11-8, 11-9)

Hurey Ahmetoglu (right) and Tumay Ekrem (left)

Other results

Lorestas Trumpauskas added the title O/50S Mens Singles to his migration from previous O/40S titles with a 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 about Jason Ramage. Co-incident, while Lorestas won the title of O/50, in another part of the country, his son, Larry, won the English national title under the age of 21. A nice double for the Trumpauskas family.

In the ladies O/50s final, Jo Keighley and Sara Williams disputed a full-English-final with Yorkshires Jo Winning (11-5, 11-8, 5-11, 13-11).

Former European champion and Vetts President, John Hilton, won gold in the O/75s and silver in the O/70s.

O/75 Winner – Vetts President and former European champion, John Hilton

Ritchie Venner played a debut double in his first O/60 Tournament with victory in the singles and after which Tim Dyson also worked with Tim Nam Gold in the O/60s Doubles.

Ritchie Venner, O/60s Singles and Doubles Champion

Phil Bowen achieved a similar achievement with a victory over his old teammate John Hilton in the O70S Singles and worked with John Poysden to take gold in the O/70s Doubles.

Phil Bowen (left) – O/70s men's singles and double winner, with double partner John Poyden (right)

Linda Simpson completed an undefeated season in the Vetts Regional Masters tournaments with a victory in the O/70s -Singles against Ireland Teresa Devaney, and worked with Sandra Rider to take the Doubles.

Linda Simpson, O/70s winner, singles and Doubles

Many of the Vetts members who participated in this event now play in the European Veterans Championships in Novi Sad next month. We are all looking forward to meeting old friends and making new people in the spirit of Table Friendship and Competition.

Detailed results are available here.

The Vetts National Masters 2025 was organized by volunteers within the Vetts. It consisted of 330 players, 36 events, 38 tables and 1,630 games for a weekend. The referee of the tournament was Kim Mudge, assisted by Cliff Bell, and a whole team of Vetts volunteers, who serves the organization through professionalism and good humor all year round.

De Vetts is an independent, self -financed society and membership is open to everyone older than 40 years who wants to participate in friendly, competitive table tennis as a player or supporter. We currently have around 1,000 members and the membership costs 15 per year. Click here For more information, or contact Susie Venner, chairman of the Vetts.