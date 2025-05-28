Cricket -legend Virat Kohli invests in World Bowling League

King Kohli gets into a new sports arena, but this time not as a player.

The legendary cricket player Virat Kohli has become an investor in the New World Bowling League. The conditions of the deal were not revealed, but the Indian International Star is the newest celebrity that joins the CAP table after Los Angeles Dodgers Shortstop Mookie Betts in March. It remains uncertain whether Kohli will also have one of the teams that are still too announced, such as Betts, who owns the first franchise team OMG of the competition.

Kohli nevertheless brings worldwide recognition that can help the Upstart League to stimulate extra brand awareness, because it is planning to organize teams around the world. The former captain of the Indian national team is the third most followed athlete on Instagram behind football stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Kohli, who says he started bowling at the age of 11, will try to help the competition make contact with the next generation of bowling fans.

The news comes after Kohli has announced that he will retire earlier this month from Test Cricket. It marks the end of an illustrious career for one of the most celebrated cricketers ever. The 36-year-old Batsman, who has been arranged for years under the world's best paid athletes, will have more time to concentrate on other efforts outside the field such as this bowling company.

The World Bowling League announced in 2023 that it will organize 12 to 15 events per year at different locations from Singapore to Japan. It is planning to work closely with the International Bowling Federation to create a worldwide franchise system. The bowling project, which hopes to place between eight and 12 franchises in the first year, joins other emerging competitions such as TGL that try to create dynamic and interactive sporting events.

World Bowling League is owned by League Sports Co. The Sporttechnology Holding, based in Dubai, is to follow a fan-driven, progressive approach to his media-related assets while it tries to push boundaries in sports and entertainment. The parent company of the Bowling League plans to combine unique playing rules, technological solutions and distinctive locations to offer a New-Age look for the sport it sees it as a serious undervalued.

This is the latest collaboration between League Sports Co. CEO Adi K Mishra and Kohli. Earlier this year, the two business people have invested together in Team Blue Rising of the E1 series, the world's first fully electric powerboating competition.