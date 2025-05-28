Sports
Auger-Aliassy Time eliminated in Roland-Garros First
Flix Auger-Aliassimes Time on the Dir came to the end of the first round of Roland-Garros and lost 7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 to World No. on Tuesday. 36 Matteo Arnaldi.
After four consecutive losses to start the clay season, the resident of Montreal made the semi -final in Hamburg But could not wear that form in the French open after a strong start of his opening match.
The Canadian No. 1 won 90 percent of his firsts service points in the first two sets. Arnaldi, however, held 17 breaking points in the last three sets and converted at five. Auger-Aliassime seemed to have had to deal with an ankle injury halfway through the game and took two medical time-outs.
Auger-Aliassime had a strong opening service competition and two of his eight Azen fell off in the game. The Canadian then had the opportunity for an early edge, but had three breaking points slip away as Arnaldi held.
On 5-5 the 24-year-old held his sixth breaking point of the first set. Auger-Aliassime went early on and forced the Italian to send his forehand for a long time, allowing the world no. 27 to serve for the set.
Auger-Aliassime continued his dominance on serve and did not drop a point in the twelfth game to take the set. The Canadian won 89 percent of his first -way service points in the opener.
The resident of Montreal bore that momentum in the second set and won eight straight points to rise a break early. That leadership soon went on 4-0 when Auger-Aliassime did not show any signs of delay.
In the seventh competition, the former world no. 6 contained three set points, but Arnaldi was able to fight to hold.
At 40-15 in the following game, the Canadian shot an irreparable Serve to complete the set in just over half an hour. Auger-Aliassime dropped only two points on serve in an impressive second set.
In between, a shirt change from Arnaldi may have been the switch that the 24-year-old needed. The Italian was broken early, but broke back, partly thanks to a few Auger-Aliassy Double errors.
In the fourth match, Arnaldi showed his sparkle on defense at Deuce. The World No. 36 hit a twener to keep an advantage before he clarified to break for the second consecutive time and with 3-1.
At 5-3, Arnaldi closed the set with one of his 46 winners in the game.
Auger-Aliassime called for a medical time-out prior to the start of the fourth set. The resident of Montreal had only packed his left and was able to continue after ten minutes.
The injury did not look at the Canadian when Auger-Aliassime saved two breakpoints in the first match.
Later on 3-3, auger-aliassime was confronted with three breaking points. After saving one, the 24-year-old committed one of his 55 casual mistakes at 15-40 to give Arnaldi the break. The Italian then held up after an over-eight-minute game.
Later for the set, Arnaldi served a bait to send the game to a decisive set. Auger-Aliassime again needed medical attention on his ankle between sets, but the Canadian continued.
In the third competition, Auger-Aliassricime from Love-40 changed to 30-40, but it was not possible to get a Arnaldi-Forehand to the net, because the Italian no. 5 insured the valuable break.
Auger-Aliassime had a chance of its own break at 15-40 in the sixth game, but the Italian won the next four points for the Vital Hold. After another Arnaldi break in the next game, the Madrid Open quarter finalist had the opportunity to serve before the game.
Auger-Aliassime was able to save three match points, but on the fourth the resident of Montreal sent his backhand long when Arnaldi completed the comeback in more than four hours.
Two Canadians stay in the gentlemen's singles, with Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo win their first round races On Monday.
Photocredit: Martin Sidorjak
