Unveiled: English ladies cricket becomes match-fixing target

There are growing fears that cricket in English ladies becomes a soft target for corruption, with hundreds of thousands of pounds on bets that are placed in competitions.

Corruption in Herencricket is one long -term issue For the sport, with numerous controversial examples that come to light.

Advertisement

A Telegraph Research can reveal a performance that takes place in the women's game after discovering:

A total of 300,000 bet on one domestic competition

Players approached team information via social media

Anti-corruption officials sent to competitions as part of the performance

Players forced to indicate mobile phones to officials during games

Minimum security at locations during competitions

Akhter Case emphasizes the threat to the play of the ladies

The men's game is involved in many notorious match-fixing scandals from De Hansie Cronje -Affaire Unpleasant Three Pakistani players are banned and imprisoned for spot fixing against England in 2010.

However, it was only in February of this year that the first female player was forbidden for corruption by the International Cricket Council.

Former Bangladesh International Shohely Akhter, who played two ODIs and 13 T20is, was found guilty of trying to solve matches, to offer a bribery, to reveal full details of an approach to the ICCS Anti-corruption Code and to hinder the organization's research.

Advertisement

In one case she even tried to convince a colleague player to get hit Wicket in a match against Australia during the T20 World Cup 2023, and promised to pay 2 million Bangladeshi Takas (12,000) for the solution.

Akhter formally admitted that he surpassed five provisions of the anti-corruption code and was banned from all cricket for five years.

Shohely Akhter was banned for corruption – X for five years

Players at lower levels of the women's game were asked to report approaches made to them and Telegraph Understands that some have been made through anonymous accounts on social media by those looking for team information about a certain competition.

There are also indications that high amounts are gambling in domestic women's competitions.

Advertisement

As part of a broader restructuring of the domestic women's competition, the T20 County Cup was launched as a FA Cup-Style knockout Including all small provinces, as well as the 18 first -class about lay one, two and three.

A number of games take place on grounds that are rarely used for first -class cricket such as Exmouth, Brecon and Fiddlers. These locations come with much less security, facilities and monitoring of those present.

Only a few days ago had the quarter-final competition between Kent, one side of Tier-Two County, and De Blaze, which represents Nottinghamshire, placed a total of more than 296,000 on it via the Betfair Exchange, which is only one gambling platform. The competition was also viewed by more than 77,000 people on YouTube.

At the same point on the same day, the total bet in all nine men's County luminaires was only 8,535 on that website.

Matches in the inaugural T20 Cup have used large amounts in themselves – Getty images/Harry Trump

Abundance of width

In the domestic game of the ladies, there is currently no suggestion that competitions have been resolved. But one of the first worries was caused by the number of width that was bent, especially in Tier-Twee competition.

Advertisement

In the first 60 games of the domestic women's season there were 1,888, on average 31.46 per match. There were 15 games with 40 or more width.

In one innings, one side admitted 72 extras, of which 61 were wide, while the other team admitted 26 extras, making the game a total of 98. However, as a non-professional competition where the players do not get compensation for playing cricket, the standards can often vary, which can be the cause of the high numbers of extras.

Anti-corruption officers are now expected to be looking for patterns when it comes to extras, because it is not a market that is often offered by legal gambling companies.

Overseas viewers

Some women's flows on YouTube can attract thousands of viewers, with the most comments in the comments section that refers to what people need to get in and how much they have placed instead of the action.

Advertisement

During one ladies one -day cup competition, viewers openly placed in the comments about their bets in the Hindi and, of the 2,000 who have viewed the current, it is assumed that the majority is located abroad.

There was even one comment that refers to a Raja Bets website, which has no license for activities in the UK. Some users have posted their bets on social media with links to websites of which almost all end in. In, the country code for India.

In the light of such examples, the cricket board of England and Wales sent anti-corruption officers to women's matches with a special focus on that further in the pyramid in the T20 County Cup and in Tier Two.

At the center of the first innings of such a match, a total of almost 20,000 gambled on the Betfair exchange.

Advertisement

Although it is not an exceptional amount compared to the millions that are sometimes gambled on overseas T20 franchise tournaments, it is a considerable amount given the crowd present was less than 50 people.

Another game in the same competition was also brought to the attention of the ECBS-Anti-corruption officials for the amounts on it.

It is understanding that the ECB is looking for increasing the educational programs that are attended by all players at the start of the season. Extra measures have also been taken.

Players have to hand in their phones at the start of the game, a practice that has long been in international cricket and television games on men, with only a select number in the dressing room, including media officers and medical staff, allowed their devices.

Advertisement

But that is not yet uniform about the arrangement of the Womens County district. For some Tier-Twee matches, players are allowed to keep their phones, but not in games that are part of double headers next to the men's team or any matches against a tier side.

Although some provinces apply designated players and match official areas, to which non -recognized people do not have access, it is not a uniform rule about the divisions.

On the smaller terrain, Telegraph Discovered from first hand it can be too easy for people without accreditation to wander to areas that have to be reserved for referees and players without being stopped by any security.

Some competitions have also had free access, without tickets being checked or a monitoring of whom the competition is watching.

Preparations are great concerned

In Cricket, because of the nature of the game, there is almost no limit to the number of bets that can be placed on a certain game. The markets go much further than just those who score most runs, take most wickets or win on which side will win.

Advertisement

It can be as detailed as specific scores by players, economy figures from Bowlers, which score a team will have at a certain point in the game or even whether both teams reach a border in their first. The case with Pakistan, from the Lords test in 2010, related to the deliberate bowling of no balls.

But the greater care is passing on data from the land abroad to tell someone what will happen before the gambling market is closed, known as courtsidende. This is based on speed, but the delay of gambling markets that are closed can take longer than someone who passes a message to another person.

Betting places are often prohibited for those in the soil to prevent that, but that does not necessarily stop.

Anti-corruption officials would like to point out that their presence does not imply that players are something incorrect.

Advertisement

The presence of an anti-corruption officer is not indicative of the players who do something wrong, said Steve Richardson, who was a research coordinator for the ICCS anti-corruption unit until 2023.

The indication of the risk level that the ECB perceives the women's game to be, and the women's game is now more professional than ever. With that comes gambling markets and with that there is a risk of corruption.

Expand your horizon with award -winning British journalism. Try De Telegraaf for free for 1 month with unlimited access to our award -winning website, exclusive app, money -saving offers and more.