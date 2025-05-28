



Good things come to those who wait. That message stood where on Tuesday 27 May, when Byu Football landed a signing of Alai Kalaniuvalu, an attacking line of Recruut in the 2025 class. Byu -Football adds former Oregon -signor Alai Kalaniuvalu Welcome to the family @ DailyAvule pic.twitter.com/umpmuhijpw – Byu Football (@Byufootball) May 28, 2025 If the name sounds known, you are right, Kalaniuvalu was once a Byu commit. During the early signing period last December, however, he signed with the Oregon Ducks, the school on which he was initially committed, instead of signing at BYU. The four-star-offensive lineman is back on the board for Byu. Byu Football officially announced the signing of Kalaniuvalu on Tuesday evening. Kalaniuvalu is a four-star-offensive line perspective of the bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Before he closed his preparation career in Las Vegas, Kalaniuvalu played at Timpview High School in nearby Provo. Byu came into the picture for Kalaniuvalu and expanded him an offer for his second -year season in Timpview High in 2022. One of the best interior offensive rulers in the country The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Kalaniuvalu is Byu's highly rated high school signer in the 2025 class. He has landed the eighth highest rated recruit byu since 2000, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Kalaniuvalu was assessed as the 109th arranged recruit nationally in the 2025 class. He ranked as the sixth best offensive lineman in the class. Kalaniuvalu ends up at Byu about offers from programs such as Oregon, Nebraska, USC, Utah and Michigan. He also received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tenessee, Texas A & M and Washington, among others. #Byu Commit Alai Kalaniuvalu is in the house.#Yufootball pic.twitter.com/Wypw02dux1 – Mitch Harper (@mitch_harper) November 17, 2024 Kalaniuvalu has strong bloodlines because his father, Alai Kalaniuvalu, was a former NFL-Pick of the third round of the Atlanta Falcons in 1994. The older Kalaniuvalu played university football in Oregon State. Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_harper. Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go. Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from the sports leader of Utah. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams. Follow @mitch_harper

