Club statement: Dale Berkenstein | Lancashire Cricket Club

Club statement: Dale Berkenstein

Lancashire Cricket can confirm that Dale Benkenstein has left his position as a gentlemen's head coach due to mutual permission.

Director of Cricket Performance Mark Chilton said: After a difficult start of the season, we believe that it is now the right time to make a change, because we try to improve our performance on the field.

After relegation at the end of last season, the results have not been improved this year so far and after much attention, both Dale and I think the team will benefit from a change in direction.

We want to thank Dale for his hard work and dedication during his time at the club. He leaves Lancashire Cricket with our best wishes for the future.

Former captain Steven Croft has been named interim head coach of Mens and will lead the first team to the Vitality Blast, starting tomorrow against Worcestershire Rapids at Emirates Old Trafford.

Croft will lead the training today and will be supported in the role of William Porterfield, Craig White and Karl Krikken.

Croft was awarded his Lancashire Cap in 2010 and was an important member of the team who won the County Championship in 2011 and captain Lancashire Lightning to T20 Blast Success in 2015. He withdrew from all forms of Cricket after more than 600 performances for the Red Rose last year.

Chilton Added: Steven is a Lancashire legend, highly respected in the dressing room and has been working incredibly hard on his coaching career for several years.

More recently, he coached within our second XI and academy and also became a member of a few England under the 19-year Tours, working with some of the smartest prospects in the country.

ID wants to thank Steven, together with the other coaches, for the short -term role in the short -term role for our Vitality Blast -Opener tomorrow night.