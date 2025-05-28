



Buttler, who resigned in February as a captain after a miserable series of results of 18 months, will keep Wicket and bats number five. On Buttler, demonstrably the largest White-Ball-Olgman in England of all time, freed from the captain, Brook said: “That weight will be lifted from his shoulders. “He is the best white player in the world. He can just go outside and show his skills.” Under Buttler, England won the T20 World Cup in 2022 and subsequently passed terrible campaigns on the World Cup 2023, 2024 T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy. England has lost their last seven ODIs. “It is now a new era; new leadership,” said Brook. “Hopefully we can bring a lot of energy, competitiveness and lots of fun outside of it. “We will try to involve the crowd as much as possible and try to get some victories under our belt.” The poor run of England has left them the risk of missing the automatic qualification for the World Cup 2027. Brook's silk probably needs a place in the top nine in the world ranking in March 2027 to prevent them from going through a qualifying tournament. They start this three-match series in the eighth, one place for the West Indies. De Windies, who were not eligible for the most recent World Cup, drew a series of three games in Ireland last week with 1-1. “It's a new start and another series,” said West -India Captain Shai Hope. “The qualification of the World Cup is our main goal, but we can't come to 2027 without tapping any box.” Bethell returns to the international cricket after missing the Champions trophy due to injury and skipping the test victory of England against Zimbabwe because of his IPL obligations. The 21-year-old, who will be at home for Warwickshire, was born in Barbados and caught the attention of hope as a teenager. “I saw him during his stint under 15. He always looked like a quality player,” said Hope. “When he sees what he has done, he is definitely a formidable talent. He can go a very long way. “I am happy for him, but this time we are enemies.”

